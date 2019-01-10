Oliver wants more - wins, that is

Keep an eye on Oliver when he goes over the mile in Race 7 on Sunday.

He isn't going to Hollywood anytime soon and don't expect books to be written about him. But you can plonk a dollar on him doing well at the races here at Kranji.

Indeed, keep an eye on him when he goes over the mile in Race 7 on Sunday.

Oliver might just do the job.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger, who got his season going when saddling Effortless to win the third event last Sunday, Oliver just might provide him with another winner.

Ridden by Matthew Kellady in a workout yesterday morning, the chestnut looked sharp when running the 600m in 38.7sec.

It was a breezy piece of work which, quite often, is indicative of a good run coming up.

Oliver is one of those bread and butter horses and while I am not privy to what goes on behind the fences in the stables, I reckon he's a good horse to have in the yard.

In a racing career which has spanned almost two years - he had his first race in February of 2017 - Oliver has won just two races. And his earnings of $91,000 might just about cover costs.

But, like they say, who's counting?

Oliver's wins have been well spaced out. He first greeted the judge when winning over the mile in April, 2017.

It was a solid pillar-to-post affair and, at the finish, he had put a length and a half between himself and second-placed McGregor.

Then he went sour. And the best he had to show for his next 10 runs in 2017 was a second to Situation in August.

He began his 2018 campaign in April but it was only in November that he picked up his second win.

However, and to be fair, it was a comprehensive win. That day, he really knocked it out of the park, beating Wonderful Era by five lengths.

He goes over the same trip on Sunday and, I think Oliver might just bring it home.

Also impressive in training was Made In Russia. He had Daniel Moor doing the steering when he clocked 37.8sec in his winding-up gallop.

While Oliver is your honest galloper, Made In Russia was brought in for big things.

Costing his owners, The China Horse Club, $220,000 as a yearling, he raced four times in Australia for two wins on city tracks.

Sent over here to continue his racing, he was quickly off the mark when winning on debut when showing $27 on the win tote.

That was in August last year. It was a 1,200m race on the Polytrack and the winning margin was a healthy three lengths.

They backed him down to $15 favourtism in his next start but he could manage only a fourth placing in a race won by Chocante.

And at his last start, on Dec 2, another fourth placing was all he could muster up.

He meets a strong field in Race 8 on Sunday but Lee Freedman has him in "that kind of form" where anything could happen.

Don't leave him out of your calculations.