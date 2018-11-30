Olympian is hard to catch in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) FERRARI'S MOON ran well enough on his local debut and does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(5) IN THE NAVY disappointed last time out but is clearly better than that.

(13) TOUCH OF GREEN could improve.

(15) TREE OF LIFE was unlucky in his penultimate start.

(2) JADEED is battling to win but might place.

(6) PILOTHOUSE might also place.

(12) HURRICANE SASHA is battling to win but could finish in the money.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) DESTINY'S CHILD is improving and should fight out the finish again. Maybe this time she could actually win.

(1) FINE LADY ran a much-improved race last time out and could finish in the money.

(4) WAHI will like being back on the turf and might pop up in the placings.

(7) AFRICAN DIAMOND makes her local debut and could improve.

(14) REDAMANCY found her best stride late and may be smarter.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) CONQUERING KING has yet to win after 18 attempts but got close last time out and has a winning chance.

(7) HIPPIE TRAIL is holding form well and is another that can win.

(4) KAZURI is another battler but could be ready to win a race and the blinkers does seem to have helped her.

(5) HITHER GREEN has had more runs than the first two mentioned but did run well last time out.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

A tough race to find the winner.

(1) LAWS OF SUCCESSION just needed his last run and, if fitter this time, can win but he will have to shoulder top weight.

(2) MANGROVE ran behind the former last time out but did win his four previous starts.

(3) WESTERN WU and (4) FREE AGENT are capable of strong finishes if in the mood but this is a tough race for them.

(5) WILD BRIER is likely to do better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) IN A PERFECT WORLD has shown promise and was making good late progress behind a decent filly last time out. Big chance.

(1) IT'S MY WAY was well beaten on his local debut but could make vast improvement back on the turf.

(3) HUMBLE ADDICT did not quicken over this distance on the Polytrack but could do better on the turf.

(4) COUNTRY ROCK is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) DOUBLE BLACK won well last time out and could follow up from a good draw.

(3) LOVE DOVE is in good form and could contest the finish.

(2) SAO PAULO has not been reliable of late but is not out of it.

(5) MAPLE SYRUP makes her local debut and is likely to improve.

(7) VALENTINE'S GIRL has been in good form and must be considered.

(8) HORSE HAIZI is holding form and could finish in the money.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) OLYMPIAN tired late behind a class runner in Undercover Agent last time out and is at his best over this minimum trip. Olympian could be hard to beat in this line-up.

(1) UNION JACK won full of running last time out but it will be tougher for himover the 1,000m trip.

(2) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT is capable of better than his last run.

(4) QUINLAN is unreliable but could place.

(8) STARFLASH is in good form.