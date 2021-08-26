Olympic Silk rates as the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(5) RUN AS ONE made vast improvement in his first run as a gelding after a rest. He should have no problem with the longer distance.

(2) BRENNER PASS is threatening and could get into the action.

(3) JOE HARMAN is ripe and ready. He should make his presence felt.

(1) FAST DRAW won last week over 1,400m. The five-year-old gelding is a consistent earner and should not be far off although he is backing up so soon.

(4) PARKER GETRIX could make the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(4) OLYMPIC SILK will relish the extra 100m after finishing second over 1,700m last time. The filly rates as the one to beat.

(1) STUNNING KITTEN is having her peak run. She would not go down without a fight.

(3) SHIKURU has not been far back recently and is looking for trifecta money.

(2) THE BOMB DOTCOM finished second over 1,400m at her penultimate start. She was unplaced last week. You have to take her on trust.

(5) INTERCITY will try to make a break for it and could take home money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) SINGFONICO finished 1½ lengths in front of (3) EPIC DREAM last time. But Epic Dream could grab him late over the extra 200m.

(1) CHIEF OF STATE is speedy and could go on over the extra distance.

(4) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT finished fifth over 1,160m last Sunday. The mare won over 1,100m before that. She can be accorded some consideration.

(7) CROWN GUARDIAN and (8) THEORY OF FLIGHT are looking for the quartet money.

(5) EAGLE ALLEY has got some form and could just sneak in.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) LUCY IN THE SKY is back over her preferred distance. She should make a bold bid.

(3) DOCKOFTHEBAY was not disgraced in a feature event. He could get into the action.

(4) SUPER AGRA is bang in form. A hat-trick chance.

(6) JET CAT is holding form and is looking for more money.

(1) KINGS ROAD, who is back on the Highveld, (7) THE MAKWAKKERS and (5) BRONCO BLITZ could take home some minor money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(9) MEET THE CAPTAIN, who has raced the least among the runners in this contest, could have the most scope for improvement. She looks to be a talented filly.

(2) INFORMATIVE has not been far back after his second win. He could get a placing.

(7) ALLEZ LES BLEU is improving again and could get into the fight for honours.

(1) TOUCH OF FATEand (6) LIFE GOES ON are looking for some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) ROZARA won on debut in her new surroundings after a break. She should go on now in only her fourth start.

(2) SEEMYVISION is running well. She can be considered.

(1) JUST AS RICH races for his new yard after a rest. He could get into the reckoning.

(4) MAGIC CHOICE is better than her recent form.

(6) RAMSAY ands (8) FLORENCE could make the frame.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(4) NOW YOU SEE ME is in a hot streak of form. The mare could get a hat-trick despite meeting a strong field.

(8) BELLA ROSA finished a length in front of her three starts ago and is 5.5kg better off.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE won with consummate ease last time. The 4kg allowance will help.

(5) BELLE OF BELIZE disappointed last time but is better than that.