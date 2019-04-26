One World looks a standout in the last race

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) DOUBLETHINK has run close in all three starts to date and, if there is no well above average first-timer, he should win this. Watch newcomers (2) ALRAMZ, (1) AL BORAK and (10) NATIONAL MINT.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) FLYING HIGH and (5) KEEP SMILING should fight it out.

The former took time to get going while the latter showed inexperience around this turn - both on debut.

They will know more about it now and whoever improves most should win the battle.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) STORMIN NORMAN makes most appeal of the raced runners, having shown plenty speed on debut before being outrun by the exciting Frankel newcomer General Franco.

A fascinating 2yo maiden featuring several smartly bred newcomers, who include well-related (3) CONSTABLE, (9) LEGACY LANE and (1) CAPTAIN FLINDERS are among some facinating smartly bred newcomers as well as Monks

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) DESTINYS GAME has been touched off in her last three starts and deserves a change in fortune. She finished over a length in front of (2) SUPER FINE with (4) OCEANS PRIDE close behind and (10) JAY BOMB a further two lengths back. She should confirm but watch for improvement from the others.

(8) CAPTIVE LADY is one of several newcomers to watch.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) SCOTTISH ALLY and (1) BRIGHT EYED GIRL should be competitive on what they have shown.

Newcomers (2) DARK CRYSTAL, (8) TOO CUTE and (13) WHISKY TANGO are all bred to be useful, although (9) VELD FLOWER and (11) WHAT A FLIRT are others to monitor in the betting. This is potentially a smart two-year-old contest and the formline is good.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) PETRONI VINI showed marked improvement with blinkers last time and, with Gavin up from pole position, could get first run.

(12) UNION CASTLE sports blinkers for the first time and any improvement should see him contest the finish.

(1) MARSHALL FOCH races as a gelding now and could get his act together.

(3) WRITTEN IN STONE has drawn wide which could be costly.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) ALWAYS DANCING and (8) BELEM must be included in all bets. They are among several likely improvers in the race. Belem has almost four lengths to find on her stable companion but would have come on plenty from her debut and should get closer.

(2) FOREST FIELD and (10) ROSALIE RUNS should be competitive over this trip, while (1) GREY PRINCESS could have more to offer with blinkers

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) DEERUPT is in form and looking to double up at this track. Stablemate (3) PEPPERMINT TEA should be at peak fitness and could feature.

(6) BOSS BABE is ready for win No. 2 and the` track should suit.

(9) VISUALITY has drawn wide but Striker could sort it out. Many are looking for money, including stable companions top weight (1) CASUAL WEAR and (8) OPERETTA.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) MILTON and (2) STAR CHESTNUT are favourably treated so should be competitive racing fresh on these terms.

(7) READY STEADY GO is fit, in form and weighted to turn the tables on both (11) KENNY TRIX (drawn wide) and (6) RUN RED, and could represent value.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) BIZE has class and is well in but drops back over a mile which could be a bit sharp nowadays.

(3) FLASH BURN was narrowly beaten over a mile last time but this track could be ideal. He finished 2 lengths in front of (8) EVENING BELL but the latter has scope for improvement.

(2) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS should be at peak fitness and could get into the action. Others will be looking for minor money.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) DYNAMITE JACK was unlucky in a Listed PE feature recently and a repeat of that effort, dropping in class, should see him contest the outcome.

(3) GIMMETHERAIN and (4) GREEN ARCHER are stable companions and both are in good form and should be competitive, along with (1) WAITING FOR RAIN and likely improvers (5) NAO FAZ MAL and (8) PINK FLOYD.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(7) MISSOURI and (1) SHORTSTOP have experienced riders. Both could be hampered by wide draws, yet, they look the right ones on paper. Many others could pop up.

(11) GENESIS will be having his peak run and could get into the action.

(5) TRIP TO TROY has a definite chance if in the right mood.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(3) HELEN'S IDEAL finished fifth against the boys in a 2,000m Grade 1, then confirmed her class and versatility when winning last time back against her own sex over 1,250m. She is likely to go forward from a wide draw and should prove hard to beat on favourable terms.

(1) LESEDI LA RONA, hat-trick seeking (2) STAR FIGHTER and impressive last-start winner (6) MISS PLUMCAKE could get closest.

RACE 14 (2000M)

(3) SLAY THE DRAGON is on his peak run as a gelding and has plenty scope for improvement.

(2) VETRI VEL, (4) TORONTO, (5) BAHAMA STAR and (6) MR CUDDLES shouldn't be far away from each other, however, (6) MR CUDDLES should be ripe now and could have their measure.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(1) ONE WORLD stands head and shoulders above these on ratings, so rates the one to beat.

(3) VARDY and (5) MAJESTIC MOZART have been beaten by the selection but are weighted to get closer and should pose more of a threat. The former is 2kg better off for 3.75L and has improved with blinkers, while the latter has been gelded and open to improvement over this trip.