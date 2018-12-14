One World set to rule again

RACE 1 (800M)

First Gauteng Juvenile race. Watch the betting of (8) RING OF FIRE, (11) MAKARA, (2) ASTRIX and (9) TECHEILET.

RACE 2 (800M)

Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies. Watch the betting for (8) SARAH, (6) ME TIME, (11) WESTERN HIGH and (4) LISA MARIE.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) GREY FERRARI has the benefit of experience and should be competitive .

Well-related newcomers from the Snaith yard, (5) MIDWINTER and (7) THE LAST SUPPER, are bred to be useful and could also shape well on debut.

(4) HALLELUJAH and (6) PATH OF CHOICE could also get a look in with weight off their backs.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) GREENER PASTURES is having her peak run and jumps from pole position.

(11) OVER THE LIMIT has finished fourth in both her starts and should get closer from a good draw.

(4) SHEZAHOTTI, (6) LUNAR SPEED, (13) SAIL DE LAGO and newcomer (12) PRINCESS LOMITA could take home money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) TRAP QUEEN and (13) SNAPSCAN likely to be competitive if building on their promising last starts.

(7) HELENIKA should improve, so can play a role.

(6) CAPTAIN'S LEGACY and (9) PETITE BIJOU can also get a look in if making the expected improvement.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) TEQUILA MAN finished like a train when sporting blinkers last start and, even though looking for further trip, could flash up late.

(2) POTJIE needed his first run as a gelding and should be thereabouts.

(5) TINTAGEL races in his new surroundings and must be respected.

(13) MOMENTO MORI has good speed and could win fresh.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) TALITHA BOREALIS has won over this trip but may prefer further at this stage of her career.

(2) SAMSARA should fare better at this level after contesting a feature last start.

(4) ANGLET could represent value with weight off her back.

(6) ROCKET GIRL holds (7) MISS PLUMCAKE on these terms and will have more to offer back against her own sex.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

Lightly-raced and unbeaten (1) MIGHTY HIGH is looking for win No. 4.

(2) DAGMAR is down in trip but sports blinkers now and must be considered.

(4) OURO is holding form and could get into the action again.

(6) ALL AT ONCE has ability and ran second to useful Mardi Gras in her post-debut.

(5) SAN FERMIN is capable.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) ALL IN LINE is better suited to this trip and should bounce back to form from a good draw.

(8) CAPTAIN'S SALUTE has shown enough to contest the finish and (11) G G'S DYNASTY could also have a role to play with further improvement.

(7) HYPNOTIST, (3) DHARMA and (12) HOW I WONDER could have more to offer with experience.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(8) FRANKLY wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden and could chalk up a quick second victory.

(3) BULLSADE beat (2) PARENTAL CONTROL by two lengths and should confirm with a 1kg penalty.

(1) CASUAL WEAR has a hefty 62kg to shoulder but could pull it off.

RACE 11 (1,100M)

(5) BISHOP'S BOUNTY confirmed recent improvement when finishing ahead of several re-opposing rivals last time and should confirm that form on these terms.

(2) SEARCH PARTY and (1) DUTCH PHILIP are capable of better, though, and could make progress with blinkers fitted.

(7) PACIFIC TRADER won well under a big weight last start and has scope for progress.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(8) KISSABLE is back over 1,000m and, with a 4kg claim, could outpace the field.

(1) REBEL'S CHAMP is in form but concedes 11kg to speedy Kissable.

(5) ISPHAN has a chance on his penultimate run.

(3) CATHEDRAL COUNTY (bled before rested), (4) CLEVER GUY and (6) DONNY G could make up quartets.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(4) FRONT AND CENTRE impressed when giving weight and a beating to older rivals last time out and, with improvement over this trip, could remain.

Multiple feature-race winner (1) CLOUDS UNFOLD is the obvious threat on ratings.

(10) SILVANO'S PRIDE beat (5) SANTA CLARA and (6) CORAL BAY over this trip last time out and can confirm.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

Lightly-raced (9) THREE STARS is running well and should be thereabouts again.

(4) WINTER WATCH runs on strongly.

(6) VIVIR races over the minimum distance for the first time and should make a bold bid.

(8) RIVER RAFTING claims 4kg and could find true form.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

Unbeaten (1) ONE WORLD sets the standard and rates the one to beat with an ideal prep.

(2) CHIMCHURI RUN got close to that rival last time out and, in similar form, should pose a threat again.

(3) SOQRAT has won at the highest level over this trip.

(4) TWIST OF FATE and (6) CIRILLO have the form to play a minor role.