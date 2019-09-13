Ong thrilled to train on his own

Jason Ong, the new kid on the Kranji training block, with War Affair.

The wait is finally over - Jason Ong is officially an "A" trainer from today.

The Malayan Racing Association has issued him a professional training licence from today until the end of the year.

The Singapore Turf Club announced yesterday that Ong will be granted stables from Monday.

He will move into the stabling block currently occupied by the trainer he has been assisting in the last three years, Bruce Marsh. His mentor is retiring after Sunday's Kranji meeting.

"Of course, I'm looking forward to it, after working for so many years. It's another chapter of my life, having my own stables under my own name," said Ong.

"I'm fortunate to have worked for a few top trainers from around the world and to be under Bruce for close to four years.

" Everyone knows Bruce, he's a top trainer and a former Melbourne Cup-winning jockey. He's not reserved in passing his experience and skills to me. I'm grateful for that."

Ong,31, is the son of Ong Boon Hin of Warplan Racing Stable, the owner of 2014 Singapore Horse of the Year War Affair.

War Affair's stellar racing career under three different trainers would define the career path charted by Ong as well.

After serving his National Service, Ong helped his father out in his business, but soon shared his father's passion for racing.

In 2011, he decided to do a one-year course in Horse Business Management at Marcus Oldham College in Geelong, Australia, with a view to become a horse trainer one day. It was the same place where Kranji trainer Cliff Brown studied.

Upon graduation, Ong worked as a track rider for well-known trainers Peter Moody and John Sadler in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013.

He returned to Singapore in 2013 to join New Zealand trainer Mark Walker as a senior track rider and then stable supervisor.

That was the same year War Affair began his racing career at Kranji under Walker's care before moving to trainer Alwin Tan the following year.

Ong naturally joined the Singaporean handler in the same senior track rider-cum-stable supervisor capacity.

It was during that time that Ong and War Affair enjoyed their highest accolades during a multiple Group-winning spree that included five at Group 1 level, with the 2015 Lion City Cup being the career highlight.

War Affair and the Ong family eventually joined the Marsh yard in 2016, the same year Ong became assistant-trainer to the New Zealand trainer.

Ong, who is married with two young sons, will take over Marsh's current string of about 40 horses.