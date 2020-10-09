Only one Penang race meeting instead of two

There will be only one race meeting in Penang this weekend, as the Penang Turf Club has merged the two days' entries for a Sunday meeting due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This is because the travel ban, on movement of horses from Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur to Penang, has not been lifted by the Penang Department of Veterinary Services.

Entries from the two outstation clubs will be withdrawn.

However, those outstation horses which are already at the Penang Turf Club, before the implementation of the travel ban, will be rehandicapped to run on Sunday.

Originally, there were six races slated for tomorrow and seven for Sunday.

There will now be nine races on Sunday.

The Penang race meetings for November and December will remain as scheduled.