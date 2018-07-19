Oojooba the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(6) MAJOR RETURN wasn't disgraced on debut last time out and would have gained experience to make a bold bid here.

(4) EUREKA EFFECT and (7) MELCHIZEDEK weren't far off last start but the latter could come on more, having had his debut run.

(5) FORRIES AT FIVE was backed at long odds on debut and will come on.

(10) TEQUILA MAN could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) ABELIE finished just in front of (6) FAVOURITE MODEL and should confirm.

(5) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY did well when second on debut and will enjoy the extra trip.

(3) AWAYINTHEWOODS has proven costly to follow but should be given another chance over this distance.

(7) FULL FROLIC is coming along nicely.

(4) CHITENGO has a shout if ready after a rest.

(10) SHADOW QUEEN and (11) SHEZAHOTTI can earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) LION KING should be at peak fitness and should be in the shake-up.

(1) SAINT MICHAEL has ability and, if not short of a run, should be in the fight for honours.

(9) ROYAL CAVALIER was rested after his debut run and the form has been franked.

(2) RAGNAROK sports blinkers now and could improve.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) MEMPHIS BELLE claims 4kg and could hold off (3) PHILLYDELPHIA on recent form.

(9) CELESTINA comes off a rest but could get into the mix.

(6) ELUSIVE STRIKE is having her peak run and warrants consideration.

(1) CARMALITA and (2) AMAJORY have both won two of three starts this track and trip.

(8) MODJADJI runs well wherever she is.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(7) HUNGRY HEART is holding form and could go in again.

(2) FRAGRANT MISS is looking for three wins in her last four starts.

(6) OSSETRA has a chance if she keeps up her late challenge.

(5) LADY NEGRA is capable and, with blinkers back on, could put it in.

(4) ANGELIC has been running just off them and could upset.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) JIKA has been runner-up in his last two and finished nearly 1/2-length in front of (2) SOLDIER ON (0.5kg worse off) in his latest outing, so should confirm on paper.

(7) SO LONG SPRING has a shout if he puts in his top effort.

(11) STREET FLYER has a chance, especially with a 4kg apprentice claim.

(10) RAIN SHADOW has the form to run a good race.

(1) HAPPY PILLS, a slow starter, could flash up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) OOJOOBA is improving with racing but pulled up lame last start. If sound, she should be the one to beat.

(8) CAPE ROBIN wasn't far behind her last time out and the extra journey should suit.

(11) OONA wasn't disgraced on debut and should love the longer distance.

(6) COJIMAR is better than her last few runs suggested.

(1) SEA LIKE GRASS is starting to show.

(3) BANANA REPUBLIC and stable mate (5) AWAIT THE SUNSET could do better.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) EMPRESS VALLEY is on a roll, looking to make it four in a row.

(3) ITSMYDARLIN is honest and will be all out to halt her sequence on weight turnaround.

(5) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL and (15) MY CHERRY shouldn't be far behind on collateral form.

(1) SEPTEMBER BLOOM could win.