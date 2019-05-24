Our Mate Art looks the class act in opening race

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) OUR MATE ART was most unlucky last start and is the obvious class act.

(4) READY STEADY GO is overdue to win and weighted to be right there.

(3) KENNY TRIX is lionhearted and cannot be overlooked despite a 5-point hike.

(6) POWER GRID may now be looking for this trip and shouldn't be ignored.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL was in strong form before a rest. The addition of blinkers may see even more improvement and Anton Marcus has been booked.

(1) AMERICAN HUSTLE is a nice type and the 4kg claim must assist his chances.

(2) TOPMAST and (11) ROYAL CAVALIER have claims.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CHARGE D'AFFAIRES has met classy sorts in her last two start and rates as the one to beat.

(6) SLEEPING SINGLE was a fluent maiden winnerand has a lot of scope.

(5) INDIAN SONG has been rested but is highly consistent.

(8) FAYE has finished well in both post-maiden appearances. Respect.

(9) LIP SERVICE won her maiden with authority and could have more to come.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

Highveld champ (1) BASADI FAITH is out to do what she has been doing in her hometown.

(2) CAVIVAR was doing nicely just behind her and has drawn alongside again.

(13) TRAVELLING LIGHT was very quick in her debut. She could make the grade.

(12) SOMEWHERE IN TIME, (5) MISS FLORIDA and (9) ROLL IN THE HAY have also been impressive.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) RUN FOX RUN has cruised to victory in all three appearances and, despite facing stronger rivals, is an ultra-confident selection to do so again.

(4) CANUKEEPITSECRET is a decent sprinter and makes most appeal of the rest.

(1) DYNAMIC DIANA and (3) PLATINUM CLASS are well above average and can earn.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) FROSTED GOLD is getting better and being drawn in the middle may work in his favour.

(4) CARTEL CAPTAIN showed inexperience and still won his debut in style. His stable has a great record in this race.

(5) EDEN ROC won over further and he could be best drawn.

Consider (8) GOT THE GREENLIGHT and (1) AFRICAN WARRIOR.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL won the Perfect Promise convincingly and is weighted to win again.

(4) SHAMROCK WIND and (2) STAR FIGHTER were running on over the shorter trip though and will make a race of it.

(5) MISS PLUMCAKE is better than her latest outing and can shock, as could (3) CORAL BAY, if returning to very best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) SNOWDANCE is trying sprinting and, considering her running style and Grade 1 form, could be hard to beat.

(13) TEMPLE GRAFIN has been doing well at Greyville and will be at a peak.

(14) NAFAAYES has blinkers on and could sprint well.

(3) SCHIPPERS and (12) MIGHTY HIGH renews rivalry and the latter has a Grade 1 win.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) ONE WORLD and (2) VARDY are set to fight it out, with preference for the former, as he probably need his Winter Guineas run and will strip fitter.

(3) MAJESTIC MOZART and (4) HERODOTUS should fill the places. Both will be looking forward to the Winter Derby.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(9) MARDI GRAS has a big win to come. Only drawn wide.

(2) BOLD RESPECT carries only slightly more than last year when he won. Big claims again.

(6) VAN HALEN and (5) CHIMICHURI RUN can get into the fight. More talent in it.

(1) UNDERCOVER AGENT carries a big weight but he could just complete another mission.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(4) PEARL JAM is knocking hard for a second win and has a decent shout in an open contest.

(6) TRANSYLVANIA is progressive and will be right there.

(8) BIG SUZE went close in her post maiden and has to be respected with 52kg.

(1) ONTENDERHOOKS has to be respected on her latest run.

(7) PRINCIPESSA and (5) SUMMER MOON have claims, too.

RACE 12 (1,950M)

(9) GIMMIE A COHIBA will have to come from a wide draw but it could suit as he held on after leading on the Poly.

(2) SPRING FLING beat weaker company but is improving and has a decent draw.

(11) BEFORE NOON is holding form. He looks well on weights.

(6) VIENTO has pulled off surprises before.