Our Moon Shadow can eclipse rivals

RACE 1 (1,300M)

12 CODE BLACK is better than his last run suggests.

1 GLACIER GIRL makes her local debut and does have a winning chance.

3 SERAPHIC was a bit disappointing last time out but could contest the finish yet again.

2 PROFLIGATE is battling to shed her maiden tag but could finish in the money.

4 SOUTHERN DYNASTY tends to lack a strong finish but could play a minor role.

13 BLACK TIE can improve.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

3 GIRL IN GOLD is improving and can win again.

2 MY ELUSIVE disappointed last time out but comes from a bang-in-form trainer.

1 JUNGLE JANE is drawn wide but could win a race like this.

4 OLIVIA S has won over this course and distance.

6 FLY NORTH could pop up in the places.

7 ROMANTIC CRUSADE could improve on her local debut.

8 STEFFI'S GRAFT is capable of doing better and could earn money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 CALYPSO BEAT, 7 LARENTINA and 8 MISSISIPPI BURNING all finished fourth over this course and distance on their respective introductions. They're all likely to have come since with natural improvement and could fight out the finish.

11 SIXTEEN BARS could get a look-in if making any progress but a threat could also come from a tuned-up newcomer. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

5 WINTER TWILIGHT struck a good patch of form on the Polytrack and deserves the utmost respect.

2 NOW AND FOREVER is not drawn well but does have a winning chance.

6 TRIFECTA is consistent and does have a winning chance, too.

9 PRINCE JOSH and 12 SAMAR ran well last time out and are not out of it.

10 ASIAN STAR can place.

1 GLOBAL PURSUIT is holding his form well but has a terrible draw.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 CELTIC VOYAGER led for much of the way over 1,200m last time out but had no answer to the finishing burst of the highly regarded Yorktown. On that evidence, this drop back in trip should suit, so he's expected to be in the firing line.

5 TAMBORA is likely to improve after a pleasing debut as a two-year-old against older rivals.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomers 4 TALES OF US and 6 TILLIEANGUS.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

11 KARATAGE has a big winning chance.

6 KICK BUTT has been very good for her trainer Cliffie Miller.

9 RUBY AND ROSES has a nice win against her own age.

1 ALL OF ME is unreliable but is also not out of it.

3 SNOW PATH is better than her last run would suggest.

4 NORTHERN STORM carries a penalty for her last win but can still be considered.

7 LADY OF LIBERTY could play a minor role.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

9 WINTER IS OVER caught the eye on debut when running smartly over 1,400m to finish ahead of the older and more-experienced 2 BROTHER LOUIS. Both will have more to offer stepped up to this distance but the former has more scope and is opento any amount of improvement, so rates as the one to beat.

1 JJ THE WOLF and 6 FORBACH could improve after their respective breaks to play a role in the finish.

RACE 8 (2,200M)

4 PADDINGTON streaked home over this course and distance last time out.

3 YAMOTO makes his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

2 WARRIOR'S STONE has been consistent and could contest the finish again.

8 TWO GUNS loves this course and can earn some money.

1 FRIKKIE continues to hold his form and must be considered.

6 TOWN FLYER has had a short break but could play a minor role.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

9 SEATTLE SKYLINE put a disappointing penultimate run behind him when winning last time out.

8 SAO PAULO is in good form and has a winning chance.

4 PHIL'S POWER is very consistent and also has a winning chance.

5 ICARUS FLIGHT showed improvement last time out and could finish in the money again.

1 ROQUEBRUNE is coming off a nice win but may not be able to give weight away to most of his rivals. Can be considered for inclusion in the exotic bets

RACE 10 (1,000M)

3 OUR MOON SHADOW has a very good record over the course and distance and looks the one to beat.

1 BASILIUS is better than his last run and can win a race like this.

8 KISSABLE is quick and could like the sand.

9 SUGOI must be respected.

2 EASY TO PLEASE dropped his jockey last time out but could need some more runs.

Stable companions 6 BRIGHT FLAME and 7 BURGUNDY ROSE could earn some minor money.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

5 PRIVATE RULER struck winning form last time out when back at this course and can win if the jockey overcomes a bad draw.

1 SILVAN SAINT and 4 HERODUS are in good form and can contest the finish.

6 MONTY PYTHON has some recent form and could be a danger this time.

2 FLEXIBLE FUGITIVE was a bit disappointing last time out but did win a good race before that.