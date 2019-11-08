Outlandos D'amour out to capture Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) WHAT A PRINCE makes his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(1) DIVINE LAW is battling to win and could finish in the money.

(3) MARKET LEADER has done better on the Polytrack than on the turf.

(5) CYCLONE JACK drops in distance but is clearly not out of it.

(8) BILLI ANN showed improvement on her local debut and could pop up in the places.

(13) TUNGSTEN can go close.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) DADS ROOTS may have needed his last run, his first since being gelded. He has a winning chance on his local debut.

(2) COVE FORT ran well on his debut on the turf. He has been a disappointment on the Polytrack since then but should improve.

(5) ANDREA is better than his last run and could finish in the money.

(6) BUZZ WORD should be very competitive in this line-up.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR is in good form and was full of running when winning over the course and distance in August. He should prove hard to beat.

(2) CLIFTON CRUSHER has ability but does not always show it. He can go close.

(1) CALLA LILY has been at her best over 1,000m but is clearly not out of it.

(3) ALWAHSH has been a bit disappointing of late but could finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) LUNA WISH is a decent filly and was not disgraced when fourth last time out. She can bounce back to win a race like this.

The last run of (2) BRANDINA is best ignored as her saddle slipped. She should fight out the finish.

(3) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY always gives of her best but is returning from a break, so may just need this run.

(6) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT has a place chance in this line-up.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(3) BIG FISH is clearly a lot better than his last run on the Polytrack would suggest. Back on the turf, he should go close to winning.

(2) THE SILVA FOX has been unreliable of late but is capable of winning.

(1) ANGEL OF ATHENS drops in class and could pop up in the placings.

(4) SABASTIAN and (6) TOM TOM continue to hold their form and could finish in the money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) MASTERFUL is a bit unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(3) BREVIN was well beaten on the Polytrack last time out. He returns to the turf and could return to form.

(4) VICTORY MARCH found the opposition too much last time out. His best form has been on the Polytrack.

(7) GIACOMO is holding form and can go close in this.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) BOLD VIKING is doing well for trainer Tara Laing and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) STAR CHESTNUT was only three lengths behind Charles last time out. He loves this course and distance.

(2) UNION JACK is better than his last run and has been over this course and distance.

(3) LORD BALMORAL tired late last start. He could play a minor role.

(5) SHOGUN returns to the turf and can earn.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) HORSE HAIZI is holding her form and does have a winning chance.

(2) JAMESON GIRL makes her local debut and could improve.

(3) LILY THERESA is better than her last run would suggest. She can go close.

(4) MRS O has not been at her best recently but could earn some money.

(7) RACINE was a wide-margin winner on the Polytrack but will need to show that she is as good on the turf.