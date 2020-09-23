Pace will suit Massive Pocket

Four-time winner Massive Pocket is well-placed in the last race at Happy Valley tonight.

RACE 1 (1,800M)

3 Who's Horse should be race-fit with a run under his belt this term. With a crucial 10 pounds (4.54kg) off his back, he appears very suited to this contest.

1 Sky Gem is on the quick back-up, after finishing runner-up on Sunday over 1,650m. He bears close watching, especially with reigning champion Zac Purton taking the mount.

11 Virtus Star also has had one run this season and goes in with no weight on his back. He deserves respect, too.

2 Home Win is honest at times. Should be around the mark.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

12 Shining On is rated to win this contest. If he's held his condition from the end of last season, he shapes as the hardest to beat.

9 Athena is better than his record suggests. His latest trial at Sha Tin indicates that he is on the right track.

5 Telecom Rocket grabbed a bold third second-up this season and has the benefit of race-fitness. He's worth supporting each-way.

4 Jazz Steed is better than his first-up failure suggests. He can turn it around for championship-leading trainer Caspar Fownes.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

11 Ardenode was super impressive at the trials. Although winless, he is closing in on a maiden success, especially off the back of two close-up defeats at the end of last season.

10 Travel Datuk is winless across 42 starts. He's been a frustration to connections with 12 minor placings. Still, he is consistent and things could fall his way.

5 Management Supreme has drawn awkwardly, but does appear to be a talent on the up. He can get into the thick of things, especially with race-fitness on his side.

8 Wild West Wing grabbed third first-up this term. Suspect he still has a bit to learn, but it wouldn't surprise to see him get on the board.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

11 Urban Dancer has shown steady improvement across his short career. He has trialled well. Based on that, he appears more than ready to be competitive.

4 Flash Famous has the wins and runs on the board. Although a front-runner, he is going to have to do a bit of work early to cross in from the wide draw.

9 Rich And Lucky can also roll forward and play catch me if you can. He's still on the up. If he finds the front, he could prove tough to reel in.

7 Enshrined grabbed fifth first-up on the dirt. Purton hops up now and he bears close watching.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

1 Red Elysees' last win came off a mark of 59, just one point below his current rating. It will also be his first time back to Class 4 since that success. He has race experience and class on his side.

6 Beauty Angel got off the mark at his final run last season over this distance at Sha Tin. He's drawn pretty well first-up and rates well as he remains in Class 4.

3 Bullish Glory has a solid record over this course and distance. If he can produce his best, he should be thereabouts.

8 Rule Thee steps out for his new trainer, Fownes. He's honest and is not without claims.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 Right Honourable is capable of making use of the right tempo. His three previous wins have come off a similar figure as his current rating.

8 Faithful Trinity led and won well last time out. He'll more than likely to try and do the same again.

4 Universal Go Go grabbed fourth first-up. He's drawn to get the right run and is not without claims.

3 Murray's Partners is shooting for a hat-trick of wins with fitness on his side.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 Very Sweet Orange slots in with next to no weight on his back. He can take up the running from Gate 5. From there, he could prove difficult to reel in.

2 Metro Warrior was impressive down the straight at Sha Tin. He can continue his ascent up the ratings. He must be respected, especially with Purton sticking aboard.

1 Californiadeepshot won first-up last season. He profiles to try and do similar again. Joao Moreira hops up fresh off a six-timer on Sunday.

10 Cantstopthefeeling appears to be on the right track, after turning in an improved first-up performance. He's for those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Massive Pocket is regularly underestimated and the similar might happen again. He's well placed in this contest and his trial leading into this was nothing short of impressive. The pace should be on, which will suit him.

7 California Rad is a horse on the up and boasts an impressive record (13: 4-3-2) in his short Hong Kong career. He won first-up. He's a chance again to enter the winner's circle.

5 Beauty Applause can't be overlooked due to his first-up struggles. He can atone for that performance, especially with Moreira retaining the ride.

4 Ugly Warrior trialled well. Although his best performances have come on the dirt, he has drawn favourably. With an early lead, he is capable of beating this field.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club