Pachanga will get it right

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ROCKSTAR CHILD and (5) PACHACUTI could fight it out. Both are drawn on the inside.

(3) OUTSIDE EDGE drops in distance and could get into the mix.

(2) CAMEL WALK ran well below best last time but if finds true form should go close.

(4) EBONY RUSH could find debut form.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) GREAT SHAKA and (8) TRIPOD will ensure a cracking pace up front which could play into the hands of (3) ALPINE GLACIER and (1) TORRE DEL ORO who will be flying late.

(2) PILLAROFTHEEARTH ran a flat second run after a rest but could get into the action.

(4) DONNY G could get into the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) SAINT MICHAEL was coughing last time. But he is still in good form and could win this.

(11) MISCHIEVOUS GREEN is also in good shape and will run well.

(10) LORD GRANTHAM who finished like a train on debut will offer stiff opposition to the pair.

(7) WHAT A FIZZ drifted on debut but wasn't disgraced - respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) PACHANGA has proven costly to follow but could get it right here.

(7) LITTLE SPARROW found support on debut but hurt her mouth and will improve.

(12) SOUL OF WIT is bred for this and further and should be considered.

(11) SIREN'S TIDE is another expecting improvement over the extra.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) ALL I GOT, (5) SAMMI MOOSA and (11) WRAP IT UP are all in with winning chances but the nod goes to All I Got who never strode out last time.

(13) PONCHIELLI won't be carrying any dead-weight and should run well.

(14) QUEENIE is a strong front runner and could keep galloping.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) BOLD COAST always gives fans a run for the money.

(11) DAN THE LAD could win if covered till late.

(2) SAIL FOR JOY is in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(12) SNOW IN SEATTLE is always thereabouts and could pick up a small cheque for his connections.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) PSYCHIC is in form and only beat (5) GENTLEMAN ONLY by a length. If he gets a clear run, he could win.

(7) SAMAR hasn't been far back recently and could get into the action.

(3) ZEAL AND ZEST and stable mate (9) RYDER have been running some good races and either could pull it off.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) OPERETTA only just got out of the maidens and looks to have more to offer.

(11) FICTICIOUS who is in with a real chance on form.

(3) RIVER AYRE is holding form and shouldn't be far off.

(12) KUNGFOOFIGHTING could get into the mix and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) LETHAL WEAPON needed his last run badly and has had enough time for this run. He can only come on.

(1) THE TIN MAN has form in patches but has returned to the good side now.

(7) QUATTRO is running well and with stablemate (4) KING OF MANI could make the frame.