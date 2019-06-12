Padre Pio has the class

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) RAMPANCY showed inexperience but, when urged, showed good pace to win her trial. She can only improve.

(6) KATIE'S TREASURE moved well in her trial but then didn't perform well at Greyville. However, that was a feature and she could show the strength of that form.

(4) HOT MONEY was speedy in her trial.

(9) ROSE MOON can improve.

(7) POINT OF SALE is well bred.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) WINTER RETREAT found her run a bit short after a rest and will relish the step-up in trip, especially from gate 1. Chance.

But the one to beat may be (15) RAINBOW UNICORN if she improves on her debut run. She showed promise from a wide draw there but has drawn wider on her track debut.

(14) ARCTIC PRINCESS showed something in her trial and has drawn well.

(3) SAUCY BROAD has a say.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) WHORLY WHORLY made progress in his last few runs and now has a 2.5kg claim. He is also dropping in class.

(3) ISCA is in top form and can win anywhere. Should be right there.

(4) MISS FRANKEL scored in a perfect feature but has received a hike in ratings. But rested, she must be respected.

(7) ANTONY HOTSPUR caught the eye last.

(6) MY MAJESTIC GLORY can pop up.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) BEDAZZLED JOKER lock horns with (1) FIVES WILD again and, at better weight terms, he could extract revenge. However, Fives Wild is enjoying himself at present and could complete a hat-trick.

(4) SPIRIT OF SONG had all things gone wrong last start. He is a lot better than that run.

(2) LUPO needed his last race and should prefer this trip again.

(7) FLORENCE is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) PADRE PIO is highly regarded and is quickly tried in open company after a feature. He races like a seasoned sort and should show his class with each and every run.

(7) TECHNO CAPTAIN is a hard-knocking older individual and he is at his best at this venue. Could prove a tough adversary.

(11) SHANGHAI TANG brings Highveld form into it.

(13) MASTER SAM and (10) MARCH PREVIEW can earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(12) HOPEFUL has not been disgracing herself on the Greyville Poly. She has dropped in ratings and could make a fair Scottsville debut.

(5) OLOYE is another that was originally from the Cape. Getting better, she could come out firing after a rest.

(6) SCARLET CHILL won her local debut after fair Cape runs and can follow up in this.

(1) ARIZONA SUNSET is a danger on her latest outing.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) BARINOIS is in good nick and can win on turf or Poly. She looks to have much in her favour except for a wide draw. However, leading rider Muzi Yeni is more than capable of giving her every chance.

(1) ISLA MORADA finished behind her last and had excuses. She has drawn better than her and rates a chance.

(9) LOVE BUTTON is better than her last try.

Many more can pop up.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) JUST PRIME is a lot better than his last race. It was his first try over this track and trip and he must improve.

(14) LEICESTER SQUARE is an interesting runner. If he jumps well, he could threaten.

(3) FRANKIE TWO SHOES and (5) FIRST CALL seem capable of winning a race like this.

(2) FARM YARD TRACTOR must have a say as well.