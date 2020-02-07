Pair ready to go one better

Gentlemen Agreement (red cap) beating all but On Line (blue cap) last start on Jan 12. He should make amends in tonight's Race 5 at Kranji.

One was caught on the line and the other thundered home but failed to catch the winner.

But both Gentlemen Agreement and Top Knight are set to make amends tonight and on Sunday respectively.

A horse knocking on the door, the Shane Baertschiger-trained Gentlemen Agreement was unlucky to be pipped by just a nose by On Line over 1,400m.

Gentlemen Agreement appeared to hit the front a bit too soon and just failed to fend off the fast-finishing On Line.

The two-time winner over 1,400m has a top chance against a seemingly weaker field.

The Michael Clements-trained Top Knight, who was crowned Champion Three-Year-Old of 2019 last night at the Annual Racing Appreciation Awards at the popular nightspot Zouk, found the 1,200m trip a tad short last start on Jan 18.

It was also his first run after a near five-month break.

The winner of the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m and Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m - the final two legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge - has thrived with the run under his belt.

He will be greatly suited by the 1,400m trip, especially over the long course.

Four of his seven victories were over the 1,400m. His three others were over 1,600m.

He looks too good in Sunday's Class 2 RDA Cup.