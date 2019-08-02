Racing

Palace Queen should step up to take Race 2

Friday's South Africa (Fairview) preview

Aug 02, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Tricky first.

1 GENEROUS GUY was rested after not striding out last start and drops to 1,200m. He could go in fresh.

2 TRIAL RUN was also not striding out last time out. He sports blinkers now and could get his act together.

Watch the newcomers, especially Jackson colt 6 GO GOODFELLOW and 7 THOMAS TUCKER.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 PALACE QUEEN lacked the support on debut but went well to finish a close second. She will come on and should contest the finish.

1 SISTER LEE was not striding out last time out but is back on preferred turf surface and should be thereabouts.

2 TUYUCA races in her new surroundings and must be respected.

3 FAIRYLAND could take home a cheque.

Watch first-timer 7 EVERMORE.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

2 FORT CAROL races in his new surroundings and could get off to a good start.

4 MIO GRANDE and 1 BREVIN have been runner-up in their last two starts and both will appreciate the extra ground.

Look for a big run from 7 GIVEMETHETHUMBSUP. He is improving with racing.

3 SHOOTING STAR and 6 FREEDOM TRAIL (blinkers on) could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Good race.

4 SOLEMN PROMISE and 6 FLY THOUGHT are bang in form and both are on a hat-trick quest. The former finished 1.25 lengths ahead of 3 WESTON who is in receipt of 4kg. It could get close.

The latter beat 7 JUNGLE FAIRY by a neck and gives her 3.5kg. It could get close, too.

2 DOUBLE BLACK and 1 SASSY LADY are looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

1 ALDO has the form and, if ready, should be hard to peg back in this field.

Stable companion 2 KIMBERLEY STAR has ability but could be short a run.

4 COPPER TRAIL can never be ignored for some money and could feature.

Stablemates 7 CALLA LILY (needed his last outing) and 8 LE GRANDE ROUGE could get into the mix.

3 OMEGA ONSLAUGHT can do better.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 HARD CORE needed his last run. He has been given a month for this run and should see it out now.

10 SAMAR needed his last outing as well and should be right there on collateral form.

5 MASTERFUL showed marked improvement on the Poly last time out and could go in again.

8 CAPTAIN MAROONED can get into the picture if doesn't give away too much start.

7 AMBER TREE is just maturing now.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

1 STUDIO BLUES tries the marathon distance and should see it out on breeding.

3 FLYING SQUADRON and 2 JUST MY STYLE should get close together and both should have no problem with the longer trip.

6 DATA LINK stays well and showed marked improvement on the Poly last start.

4 ROCKSETTE and 7 EXCLUSIVITY could get into the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

4 THREE TIMES A LADY hasn't finished far off them recently and could chalk up a fourth victory.

9 JUST CALL ME ANGEL comes off a rest and is reported doing well.

Stable companions 3 STEADY BREEZE and 8 TOUCH OF GREEN cannot be ignored.

5 ANGEL JOLEE should enjoy the mile.

