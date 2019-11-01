Palo Alto set to go two-up in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,900M)

(6) IN THE SKY is holding form and can go close in this weak field.

(2) PRINCE IN ACTION probably needs to do more to win a race but could finish in the money.

(3) FIRST KNIGHT is better than his last run would suggest. He should contest the finish.

(5) NEWS ALERT could improve over this longer distance.

(1) CAPTAIN HOOK has not shown his best form in his last three starts.

Respect (7) DEEP RIVER WOMAN.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(1) CLOSE TO MY HEART has a wide draw for jockey Muzi Yeni to overcome but does have a winning chance.

(2) MARGOT FONTEYN returns from a short break and is clearly better than her last run suggests.

(3) OASIS QUEEN is also better than herlast run suggests and deserves respect.

(4) WYLIES FLAME is coming off a very easy maiden win.

(7) ANGEL JOLEE tries further and is clearly not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) PALO ALTO won well over this course and distance in September and there is every reason to suggest that he can follow up.

(3) FINLEY HILL is holding his form nicely and should fight out the finish again.

(4) SUNDAY FALLS did better last time out and could finish in the money.

(2) TITUS is battling to win but could earn some minor money.

(7) WHITELEAF HILLS is also capable of doing better.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) OKAVANGO DELTA has been hit or miss recently but does have a winning chance.

(2) CRUZ GIOVANNI ran on nicely over the course and distance last time out and can fight out the finish.

(3) TOM 'N JERRY is battling to win but is holding his form. He could finish in the money.

(4) SAROO was an easy maiden winner but tackles stronger company.

(5) TARZAN tries a bit further and could place.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) RECONNAISSANCE is in good form and should contest the finish.

(2) KINGSMAN has improved in his new yard and has a winning chance.

(3) JURIST has improved since trying the Polytrack and deserves the utmost respect.

(6) DEEPSTON joins trainer Alan Greeff, so expect improvement.

(7) WIND FINDER was an easy maiden winner and must be considered.

(8) PARTY ANGEL is coming off a narrow maiden win.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(2) MISS JACKSONVILLE is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

(1) ELUSIVE DIVA is at her best over this course and distance and has a place chance.

(3) BERNARDO is clearly better than what his last run suggests.

(5) DUKE OF HAZARD disappointed in his last start but could bounce back.

(6) ZABIVAKA is unreliable but can earn some money.

(8) BURNT ROCK likes this surface and can win.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BARBARELLA NIGHTS won nicely over the course and distance last start and has a chance of following up.

(2) QUEEN OF THE ROSES has struggled since winning in May but could still improve.

(3) BOUNTIFUL STRENGTH is holding form and is not out of it.

(4) FOR LUCK SAKE is a course-and-distance winner.

(5) EXALTATION has some nice recent form and could go close.

(6) MALINDA struggled last time out.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) VIVA LE BLEU has been close-up in her last three starts and has a winning chance.

(2) I LOVE MAMBO found good betting support when winning her last start and can follow up.

(1) CLIFTON BEACH is better than her last run and can upset if in the mood.

(3) REBEL WILSON is course-and-distance suited but needs to over come a wide draw.