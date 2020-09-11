Paw Patrol the stable-elect in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) SHOWDOWN KID passed the post first last time but was disqualified, after weighing in under the required weight. Deserves another chance.

(5) EMERALD FLOE showed improvement on the Polytrack last time. Sports blinkers for the first-time.

(2) EMERALD CREST comes off a rest. If ready, should be in the shake-up.

(6) LHASA STAR can do better. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) PAW PATROL races as a gelding now for his new yard, after a lengthy layoff. Looks the stable-elect over (1) PETERSHAM, who has form. Respect any support.

(6) ENRICO CECCHETTI found problems last time. If sound, will do a lot better.

(3) CUSTOM MADE is threatening and the stable is firing.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) ROUGE ALLURE won easily last time, beating (3) RISK TAKER (1kg better) by three lengths. (5) KAYLA'S CHAMP and (6) ENCRYPTION were further back. Before that, Rouge Allure was well beaten by Risk Taker but was coughing.

(4) TAHITIAN ORANA is running well. Must be considered.

(1) SHIVERS is looking for further improvement.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(7) WATCHING CLOSELY has drawn a better barrier. If problem-free, could take honours.

(1) FLOWER SEASON has been threatening, but has a wide draw. Could play second fiddle again.

Stable companion (12) WONDEROUS is improving nicely. Could get into the mix.

Watch newcomer (6) WAR WORTHY.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) ILLUMINATE and (6) RABIA THE REBEL will be looking for the lead and hoping to go all the way. However, Rabia The Rebel could prefer a galloping track.

(4) LADY AMHERST deserves her maiden victory.

(8) SAMMI MOOSA is always in with a money chance. Has a handy weight.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(6) SHENANIGANS drops in trip, but will be motoring late.

(1) MATADOR MAN races in his new surroundings. He has the class, but often loses his races at the start.

(3) AMERICAN INDIAN pulled up fatigued last time, but is back on his favourite track. Could win.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

After four consecutive seconds, (7) SELL HIGH and Piere Strydom could go one better.

(9) OSCAR WILDE should be at peak fitness. Better off by 2kg, could make up the deficit and reverse the form on (6) CATEGORY FOUR.

(10) ROCKY PATH has ability, but could be short a run.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Strydom appears to have hopped off (8) OCEANIA to ride (3) MADAME PATRICE. But it may not be the right decision. The 5kg difference could favour Oceania over 1,200m.

(1) ROYAL LILY comes into reckoning on recent form.

The lightly raced (5) TOTO and (4) WILD N GREY have plenty of scope for improvement.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) PRECIOUS STONE is ready to try the 1,200m trip again. Should finish off strongly.

There should be nothing between (5) PUTINS PROMISE and (1) BATTLE CREEK (1kg better for 1.5 lengths). Either could take honours.

(8) WRITTEN IN STONE cannot be written off.