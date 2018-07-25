Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY
MALAYSIA 3-YEAR-OLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL - 1,200m: Jutsu * canter/42.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Grand Canyon * 38.8. Bellus Wonder canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,300m: Black Ghost pace work. Audacious barrier/36.3.
Slow work: Our River Dancer.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Aguero barrier/35.5. Tongariro * canter/37.1.
Slow work: Ground Control.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Rin Tin Tin canter/pace work. Black Is Power canter/42.1. Mr Jai 39.5. Triple Coin * canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Handsome Bab canter/38.6. Ghost City 43.6. Rangitaiki trot/pace work. Travertine canter/pace work. Yellow Gold 37.1.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Mr Whyte 41.3. Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work. All Wealth * 42.6. Turned Out barrier/36.3.
INITIATION - 1,300m: Pulau Pinang canter/pace work. Team Winner barrier/36.3.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY
PENANG SPRINT TROPHY - 1,400m: Aragon * canter/42.5. Kerauno * canter/43.6. World Harmony * canter/42.9. Bring Money Home canter/42.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Slow work: Super Genius.
CLASS 4 - 1,300m: Golden Kingdom canter/37.3. Molly Browne barrier/35.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Our Friendly Diva pace work.
Slow work: Takeaim.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Swiss Bank * barrier/35.5. Bastion canter/pace work. Anak Penang canter/40.2. Meteor Two * barrier/35.5.
Slow work: D'Great World. Hacker.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Run Cheetah Run * barrier/36.3. I'm A Genius canter/43.6. D'Great Talent canter/39.4. Baby Polo pace work. Equally Optimistic * canter/pace work.
Slow work: Our Genius. Like A Jet.
CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Slow work: Sonic-X *. Battle Plan. Superb Seven.
