Racing

Penang trackwork

The Cecil Robert-trained World Harmony looked sharp during his workout yesterday for Sunday's Penang Sprint Trophy over 1,400m. FILE PHOTO
Jul 25, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY

MALAYSIA 3-YEAR-OLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL - 1,200m: Jutsu * canter/42.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Grand Canyon * 38.8. Bellus Wonder canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,300m: Black Ghost pace work. Audacious barrier/36.3.

Slow work: Our River Dancer.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Aguero barrier/35.5. Tongariro * canter/37.1.

Slow work: Ground Control.

Last-start winner Star Jack (No. 9) is maintaining form, going on his sparkling gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.
Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji gallops by Friday's runners

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Rin Tin Tin canter/pace work. Black Is Power canter/42.1. Mr Jai 39.5. Triple Coin * canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Handsome Bab canter/38.6. Ghost City 43.6. Rangitaiki trot/pace work. Travertine canter/pace work. Yellow Gold 37.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Mr Whyte 41.3. Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work. All Wealth * 42.6. Turned Out barrier/36.3.

INITIATION - 1,300m: Pulau Pinang canter/pace work. Team Winner barrier/36.3.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

PENANG SPRINT TROPHY - 1,400m: Aragon * canter/42.5. Kerauno * canter/43.6. World Harmony * canter/42.9. Bring Money Home canter/42.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Slow work: Super Genius.

CLASS 4 - 1,300m: Golden Kingdom canter/37.3. Molly Browne barrier/35.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Our Friendly Diva pace work.

Slow work: Takeaim.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Swiss Bank * barrier/35.5. Bastion canter/pace work. Anak Penang canter/40.2. Meteor Two * barrier/35.5.

Slow work: D'Great World. Hacker.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Run Cheetah Run * barrier/36.3. I'm A Genius canter/43.6. D'Great Talent canter/39.4. Baby Polo pace work. Equally Optimistic * canter/pace work.

Slow work: Our Genius. Like A Jet.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Slow work: Sonic-X *. Battle Plan. Superb Seven.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING