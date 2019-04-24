Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m
Pure Justice barrier/36.5. Red General * barrier/36.3. Polo Boy pace work.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m
Astro Fame canter/pace work. Happy Baby * canter/fast work. Follow The Wind canter/42.1. Sonic-X 38.9. Mazandaran barrier/36.3.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m
Heart Feeling * 41.2. Our Friendly Diva pace work. Dark Express trot/37.7. Bail Out trot/41.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m:
Mirotic barrier/36.3. Sand Lane44.7. Lee's Surprise * canter/44.5. Rangitaiki40.3. Delta Wing * canter/38.1.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m
Baby Polo pace work. Baymax canter/41.6. Mr Whyte 41.2. Rich And Smart barrier/36.5.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m
Polo Tycoon pace work. D'Great Perfect canter/fast work. First Option barrier/36.5. D'Great Ares canter/pace work. Superb Seven canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m
Amistad canter/fast work. Best Dream 42.7. Swan Song trot/36.7.
BANDED 38 - 61 - 1,700m
Grand Canyon pace work. Turquoise King * trot/pace work.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
BANDED 62-89 - 1,400m
Duke Of Normandy * canter/pace work.
BANDED 62-89 - 1,400m
Easter Mate * canter/38.1. Eatons Gold barrier/36.3.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m
Montaigne barrier/36.5.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m
Tarzan Boy canter/pace work. Haytham barrier/36.5. Cizen * canter/37.7. D'Great Ace canter/43.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m
Cheron Warrior * canter/fast work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m
Destiny Knight * 38.9. Dancer.
NOVICE - 1,200m
Castle Choice * 39.2. Gold Seal canter/pace work.
