Penang trackwork

Apr 24, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m

Pure Justice barrier/36.5. Red General * barrier/36.3. Polo Boy pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m

Astro Fame canter/pace work. Happy Baby * canter/fast work. Follow The Wind canter/42.1. Sonic-X 38.9. Mazandaran barrier/36.3.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m

Heart Feeling * 41.2. Our Friendly Diva pace work. Dark Express trot/37.7. Bail Out trot/41.8.

Kranji trackwork

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m:

Mirotic barrier/36.3. Sand Lane44.7. Lee's Surprise * canter/44.5. Rangitaiki40.3. Delta Wing * canter/38.1.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m

Baby Polo pace work. Baymax canter/41.6. Mr Whyte 41.2. Rich And Smart barrier/36.5.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m

Polo Tycoon pace work. D'Great Perfect canter/fast work. First Option barrier/36.5. D'Great Ares canter/pace work. Superb Seven canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m

Amistad canter/fast work. Best Dream 42.7. Swan Song trot/36.7.

BANDED 38 - 61 - 1,700m

Grand Canyon pace work. Turquoise King * trot/pace work.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

BANDED 62-89 - 1,400m

Duke Of Normandy * canter/pace work.

BANDED 62-89 - 1,400m

Easter Mate * canter/38.1. Eatons Gold barrier/36.3.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m

Montaigne barrier/36.5.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m

Tarzan Boy canter/pace work. Haytham barrier/36.5. Cizen * canter/37.7. D'Great Ace canter/43.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m

Cheron Warrior * canter/fast work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m

Destiny Knight * 38.9. Dancer.

NOVICE - 1,200m

Castle Choice * 39.2. Gold Seal canter/pace work.

