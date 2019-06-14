Racing

Penang trackwork

Jun 14, 2019 12:00 am

YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,300M: Slow work: Arif, OK Kid, Southern Man and Easter Mate.

Class 3 - 1,300M: Slow work: Anonymous, World Harmony, Littlebitofjoy and Astro Fame.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Slow work: Mary King.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Slow work: Ghost Bank, Overseer, Mirotic and Sonic-X.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M: Slow work: Cape Lincoln, Cizen, Mazandaran, D'Great Talent and Equally Optimistic.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M: Slow work: Gold Seal, Dark Express and D'Great World.

Sacred Rebel won twice on the Poly and is back on the surface in Race 7 tonight.
Racing

Sacred Rebel, Grand Koonta look best

Related Stories

Win Easy lives up to name

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Mega Heart brings relief to trainer4

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M: Slow work: Eastwood, Speedy Nancho and D'Great Easy.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M: Slow work: Shredder, D'Great Opulent, Mystical Star, Jeffrey, Colonel Lincoln and Encosta Zone.

Class 5 (B) - 1,700M: Slow work: Encosta Zone, Satellite Turbo, Supreme Sasso, D'Great Glory, Super Red, D'Great Ares, Sonic Plus and Swan Song.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING