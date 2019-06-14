Penang trackwork
YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,300M: Slow work: Arif, OK Kid, Southern Man and Easter Mate.
Class 3 - 1,300M: Slow work: Anonymous, World Harmony, Littlebitofjoy and Astro Fame.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Slow work: Mary King.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Slow work: Ghost Bank, Overseer, Mirotic and Sonic-X.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M: Slow work: Cape Lincoln, Cizen, Mazandaran, D'Great Talent and Equally Optimistic.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M: Slow work: Gold Seal, Dark Express and D'Great World.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M: Slow work: Eastwood, Speedy Nancho and D'Great Easy.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M: Slow work: Shredder, D'Great Opulent, Mystical Star, Jeffrey, Colonel Lincoln and Encosta Zone.
Class 5 (B) - 1,700M: Slow work: Encosta Zone, Satellite Turbo, Supreme Sasso, D'Great Glory, Super Red, D'Great Ares, Sonic Plus and Swan Song.
