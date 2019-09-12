Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100m

General Tycoon canter/37.4. Cape Lincoln pace work. Modric canter/42.9.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m

Turquoise King canter/pace work. BM Power 37.1.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m

Marco Polo 41.4. Dark Express barrier/37.1. Delta Wing barrier/37.1. Ghost Spirit canter/44.8.

Slow work: Heart Feeling. Bastion.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m

Rich And Smart canter/39.9. Our River canter/pace work. Satellite Turbo barrier/37.1. Mr Right 39.8. D'Great Easy canter/38.5.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m

Baymax canter/pace work. Aguero trot/38.5. Superb Seven barrier/36.5.

Slow work: Supreme Sasso.

BANDED 38-61 - 1,700m

Grand Canyon canter/39.2. Tongariro H 36.9.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m

Ace's Wild canter/42.9. Grasswood Star canter/37.7. Martello canter/39.6. D'Great Chance canter/36.9. Windrunner canter/pace work. Golden Stated canter/42.9. Strong Man 38.5.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

COSMO A - 1,300m

Kerauno canter/pace work. Arif canter/pace work. Aragon barrier/39.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100m

Louey Veloce canter/37.6.

Slow work: Unchained Melody. CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m

Slow work: Castle Choice. Brave Malala. Happy Baby.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m

Asian Tiger canter/38.5. Black Is Power canter/39.5. Mirotic canter/pace work. Polo Baby 42.3. Gold Seal canter/39.6.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m

Team Winner canter/39.3. Hello Sayang canter/pace work. Fortyeight Queen barrier/36.5.

Slow work: D'Great Ace.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m

Robben canter/pace work. Handsome Bab. Baby Polo 43.9.

Slow work: Mystical Star.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m

D'Great Talent canter/pace work. Black Ghost 38.4. Speedy Nancho canter/37.4.

Slow work: Eastwood.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m

Sonic-X 43.5. Best Dream 39.6. Shredder canter/pace work. Destiny Knight 39.6. D'Great Opulent canter/pace work. Justice Grace pace work. Amistad canter/pace work