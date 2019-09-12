Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100m
General Tycoon canter/37.4. Cape Lincoln pace work. Modric canter/42.9.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m
Turquoise King canter/pace work. BM Power 37.1.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m
Marco Polo 41.4. Dark Express barrier/37.1. Delta Wing barrier/37.1. Ghost Spirit canter/44.8.
Slow work: Heart Feeling. Bastion.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m
Rich And Smart canter/39.9. Our River canter/pace work. Satellite Turbo barrier/37.1. Mr Right 39.8. D'Great Easy canter/38.5.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m
Baymax canter/pace work. Aguero trot/38.5. Superb Seven barrier/36.5.
Slow work: Supreme Sasso.
BANDED 38-61 - 1,700m
Grand Canyon canter/39.2. Tongariro H 36.9.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m
Ace's Wild canter/42.9. Grasswood Star canter/37.7. Martello canter/39.6. D'Great Chance canter/36.9. Windrunner canter/pace work. Golden Stated canter/42.9. Strong Man 38.5.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
COSMO A - 1,300m
Kerauno canter/pace work. Arif canter/pace work. Aragon barrier/39.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100m
Louey Veloce canter/37.6.
Slow work: Unchained Melody. CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m
Slow work: Castle Choice. Brave Malala. Happy Baby.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m
Asian Tiger canter/38.5. Black Is Power canter/39.5. Mirotic canter/pace work. Polo Baby 42.3. Gold Seal canter/39.6.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m
Team Winner canter/39.3. Hello Sayang canter/pace work. Fortyeight Queen barrier/36.5.
Slow work: D'Great Ace.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m
Robben canter/pace work. Handsome Bab. Baby Polo 43.9.
Slow work: Mystical Star.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m
D'Great Talent canter/pace work. Black Ghost 38.4. Speedy Nancho canter/37.4.
Slow work: Eastwood.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m
Sonic-X 43.5. Best Dream 39.6. Shredder canter/pace work. Destiny Knight 39.6. D'Great Opulent canter/pace work. Justice Grace pace work. Amistad canter/pace work
