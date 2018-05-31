Pennywise is all go for Sunday

Pennywise drew attention with his debut win on May 18.

It was about a fortnight ago that trainer Ricardo Le Grange introduced an exciting youngster to the Kranji faithful.

In a race which many thought was out of his depth, Pennywise made many "experts" look foolish when he careened away over the concluding stages of the Kranji Nursery Stakes to win the race convincingly.

And yesterday, on the training track, the Argentine-bred showed us that it was no fluke or flash in the pan when he put in what looked like a winning workout.

Ridden by Barend Vorster, Pennywise was full of running when covering the 600m in a smart time of 36.4sec.

For company on that overcast morning, he had Gamely - another two-year-old from Le Grange's barn - as a galloping partner.

Owned by Bernard Kantor, Pennywise was observed to race greenly over the final stretch of that race on May 18.

But Le Grange has smoothened out the rough edges and there was nothing of the sort in his hit-out on the training track.

Indeed, if anything, Pennywise is holding his winning form and will take some beating in Sunday's Magic Millions National Yearling Sales Stakes - a race over the flying 1,100m.

Also in the same race and looking sharp on the training track yesterday was Bold Thruster.

He had John Powell on the reins when running the 600m in 38.1sec. He had Gol Goal for company.

While Bold Thruster will be having his first race start on Sunday, he has been well schooled and it was just last week that he beat Mr O'Reilly in a 1,000m trial.

It was his second trial in preparation for this clash on Sunday and we should see him run a good race.

Bold Thruster is trained by Shane Baertschiger, who seems to have a good one in Race 3 - the Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m on turf.

Dutrow showed fluency in his gallop yesterday, covering the 600m in 37.8sec. Matt Kellady was in the saddle. Accompanying them was Dinghu Mountain (Powell).

A last-start winner over this same trip - but on the alternate surface - Dutrow has, in just seven starts, already won twice and has been runner-up on three occasions.

He opened his Kranji account in good fashion, beating Sattar by two and a half lengths in an Initiation over the 1,100m in September last year.

RACE-TO-RACE DOUBLE

He was back in racing a month later and tried to make it a race-to-race double but it was not to be. Silkino proved too smart and Dutrow had to settle for second.

It was to be the same story in his next start. After racing handy, he found one to beat in Terms Of Reference.

But there was only one thing we could take away from Dutrow's last win on May 6. Admiration.

Racing over the 1,200m on the Poly, Kellady parked him in second spot behind Special King.

There he stayed, on the rails and saving ground as Special King tried to make all the running.

The pair raced tight and together over the final 100m and it was a gutsy lunge which gave him the verdict by a nose.

Is Dutrow game for another fight on Sunday? Right now, the only question mark is his ability to handle the turf.

It'll be just his second attempt on grass - the first ended with him finishing eighth behind Scorpio in November.

But he wasn't too far adrift and six months have passed. I'm willing to take him on trust.