Pepe's all set for a new start

John Pepe is taking up the post of assistant starter in Melbourne.

Kranji's loss is going to be Melbourne's gain. When John Pepe packs up and leaves Singapore for Australia in four weeks' time, Singapore racing would have lost a familiar figure.

While Pepe's job as starter did not put him in the spotlight, it was a job he took on and handled like a true professional.

Pepe, 43, has been starting the races at Kranji for nine years but "personal time" dictated that he had to call curtains on a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

He is leaving for Perth on Sept 2 to catch up with family before heading for Melbourne, where he will begin the next chapter of his racing career - as a starter.

He explained that it was mainly because he needed to reunite with his family that he cut short his Singapore stint.

"I haven't seen my mum and my family in Perth since September 2019," said Pepe, who boasts Perth, England and Hong Kong on his curriculum vitae, as well as attachments and workshops in the United States and Greece.

"When the borders were closed during Covid-19, I couldn't go back.

"My mum's now 77. She's fine but I want to be there for her while the borders are still open.

"My air ticket is booked for Sept 2, so my last race meeting is on Aug 29. But I hope the flight's not cancelled until then, as a lot depends on the Covid-19 situation in Australia.

"I will spend a couple of weeks with the family and then head over to Melbourne to work as one of the 10 assistant starters at Racing Victoria.

"I will be based primarily in Eastern Melbourne."

While racegoers will remember Pepe as the man with the Akubra hat sending horses on their way, trainers will miss him for his work in getting difficult horses to behave.

With chief starter Damien Kinninmont, Pepe introduced the schooling sessions for difficult horses held every Tuesday and Thursday after the trials.

"Working with difficult horses was what I enjoyed the most," he said. "It is what I will miss most."