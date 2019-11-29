Percival looks hard to beat in Race 6 at Fairview

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) COMET PATH ran her best race when tried on the turf and does have a winning chance.

(8) USHANKA can go one better.

(3) STYLISH ICON returns from a break and could improve.

(7) FIRST CHARM was disappointing last time out but is not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) ANDREA tired last time out and does have a winning chance.

(4) FREEZING FAST tends to lack a strong finish and is returning to the turf.

(3) APOLLO ROCK returns from a break and has been gelded. Watch for improvement.

(2) LOST MONARCH showed good improvement last start.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) PUREST BLISS could like this shorter trip.

(4) WINDOW TO AFRICA is returning from a lengthy break but has a winning chance.

(5) PALACE QUEEN ran her best race last time out and can be considered.

(7) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT is holding form and is not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) BEETHOVEN can win.

(1) KINGSMAN is holding his form in his new yard and does have a winning chance.

(2) ROYAL FORT likes this course and distance but is returning from a break.

(3) UNDISCOVERED GEM is never too far behind at the finish and is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) DUTCH PHILIP has not been at his best but is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(2) LA FAVOURARI returns from a break but can fight it out.

(1) JUAN TWO THREE tired late last start that was over his course and trip. Respect.

(4) ALWAHSH is in good heart and is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) PERCIVAL may have just needed his last run and that winner has won again, so he is probably the one to beat.

(2) STAR CHESTNUT ran on too late last time out but can go close in this line-up.

(3) KIMBERLEY STAR is holding form and is a winning hope.

(6) TOLTEC is doing very well in her new yard and can go close again.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) BEYOND TEMTATION is coming off a nice maiden win.

(10) BLACKBERRY WINTER can win.

(3) REGAL RUBY is probably better than her last run.

(4) PLACE DU MARCHE was beaten by a talented stable companion last time out and must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) SELAILAI is capable of winning a race like this.

(5) SUNDAY FALLS did well last start and can be considered.

(3) JURIST is doing well for his new trainer and can go close to winning.

(4) STREETFIGHTING MAN could earn some money.