Perfect score for Whyte

Jockey turned trainer Douglas Whyte had only one runner on the Hong Kong card on Sunday, but he made it count.

The horse he trained was Big Fortune, who powered away to take the Class 4 sprint over 1,200m.

Ridden by Alberto Sanna, the son of Moshe broke well and made all to give Whyte his first cup race victory and the second win of his training career.

"It's going to sit well on the mantelpiece, my first cup ever. Again, it's not about the class of the race, it's about the particular horse that's let down for me," Whyte said.

The 13-time champion jockey, 47, is utilising his talents to aid the training of his horses and admitted the five-year-old has not been the most straightforward stable acquisition.

"He's proved a bit of a difficult horse in that he has been too keen. I think in some of his races it proved that he's over-raced maybe and he doesn't tend to hit the line as strongly as he can," the South African said.

The win, meanwhile, was Sanna's first success since June 16, ending a three-month run of outs after returning from two injuries.

"Alberto Sanna, he's done a lot of work for me in the mornings, he's a lovely guy and he just needs a break and rode the horse 10 out of 10," Whyte said. "He deserved a winner."

Sanna arrived in Hong Kong at the back end of the 2016/17 season and is looking to put his frustrations behind him.

"I cut off my holidays to come back and do work after 10 days in Italy.

"I came back to focus in on the new season because I wanted to start in good shape, so I don't have to lose weight," Sanna said.

"I knew Douglas as a legend in Hong Kong but what surprised me was that he was the first to talk to me in the jockeys' room when I first arrived, we got along straight away," Sanna said.