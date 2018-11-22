Perfect Storm looks deadly

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(14) MRS SIMPSON and (7) AZEEZA deserve special attention in this opener which features six newcomers.

(11) HARTLEYFIVE was backed on debut when a good second and will know more about it.

(9) DARING DAMSEL found problems in her second start but finished in front of (4) SENECA FALLS before that.

(1) KINDAVAR and stable mate (13) LITTLE SPARROW as well as (2) TIDAL TUSSLE, (5) CRUCREEK and (10) GREEN SAVANNAH could take home some money.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(1) SMART DEAL was threatening before a rest and could win fresh. Looks a safe bet.

(9) BRAVE DETAIL finished just ahead of (2) FESTIVE LINNGARI and (6) WINTER CRUSADE last time but needs to confirm. All of the above have wide draws to contend with, so be careful.

(5) EL SERENO was runner-up in his last two and could go one better.

(7) FACT needed his first run as a gelding and could confirm with (12) BLANCO.

(10) ADOLFO has improved after a rest.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(14) PERFECT STORM drifted in the betting on debut but stayed on to grab (5) SEA VENTURE for third place. She should come on lengths over the extra.

(6) SHEZAHOTTI is running close up and should be thereabouts again.

(7) GOLD SCENT finished behind her last time but has scope and could turn it around.

(2) AWAIT THE SUNSET, (1) SEA LIKE GLASS and (8) PRETTY BORDER could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) WONDERWALL and (2) MARDI GRAS are the two form horses in the race and they could fight it out. The former was a clear second behind useful Mr Flood after a long break and will come on with the run under his belt.

(3) HOW DOES IT TASTE could need further but with (6) ALL AT ONCE and (4) WILD PATH could place.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) CARBON ATOM concentrated better sporting blinkers last time and could double up this course and distance.

(6) REGAL GRADUATION is well in under the conditions and is a lively threat. Can be coupled with Carbon Atom for a forecast bet.

(5) WILLIAM NICOL should be cherry-ripe and could get into the money.

(2) STATE TROOPER needed his last outing and will come on.

(4) BAAHIR and stablemate (7) DORMAN as well as (1) GOLDEN MAN could make up quartets.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) OURO never runs a bad race. She was 21/2 lengths in front of (5) RIVER RAFTING last time but the latter needed it and is 1.5kg better off. It could go either way.

(4) RINGS AND THINGS disappointed in both her last two starts but could get on track.

(3) LA BASTIDE could hold (6) HIGH SEAS BEAUTY on their recent meeting. The balance are looking for minor money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) INYANGA gets a 4kg claim and it will feel like she's carrying a postage stamp.

(2) BIG BANG THEORY found the trip too far last time and shouldn't be far off them.

(3) TWELVE OAKS found problems last time and will do better here.

(5) VISUALITY has done better in blinkers and must be respected.

(7) JAMESON GIRL will relish this track and trip.

(6) ZULU DAWN and (4) ELENI could get into the picture and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) SAIL FOR JOY loves this course and distance and should contest the finish.

(3) CHEPARDO ran a flat second run after a long break but will make a race of it.

(7) DANZA is always thereabouts and must be considered.

(5) LAKE KINNERET is running well and shouldn't be far behind.

(4) YAMOTO races as a gelding after a long break. Bears watching.

(9) ARROWS OF DESIRE could place with 4kg off his back.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

(3) KNYSNA ROSE is holding form and could chalk up a third victory.

(9) IL MONDO should relish a marathon distance and could win if covered early.

(8) CRANBERRY CRUSH is a trier and could get into the mix again.

(1) ANIMAL LOVER appears one paced and the extra could suit.

(5) BEAUTIFUL SHAY could find it a touch far but if sound could take home a cheque. More with chances.