In A Perfect World likes the course and distance

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GOLD PACT looked an unlucky loser last time out and could make amends by winning this race.

(6) APOLLO ROCK disappointed last time and could do better trying the Polytrack.

(8) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR and stable companion (11) PRINCESS KALISI make their debut and must be considered.

(12) TAWNY JET was slowly away on debut but has a chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CAPE ASH showed nice pace when trying blinkers for the first time and could go close over this shorter trip.

(2) FASHION FORCE is battling to win and could finish in the money.

(3) KATASHA tends to lack a finish but could place.

(5) REASON TO SING returns from a break and should show improvement.

(7) ASCENDING HEIGHTS could overturn the 1.75 lengths she was adrift of (9) RUBY DAWN.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(2) IN THE SKY could be better than her last run would suggest and has a winning chance.

(10) WYLIE'S FLAME is improving and can win.

(1) REDAMANCY could be improving and ran well when fourth last time out. She should go even closer this time.

(2) ROSIE is better than her last run would suggest and can earn some money.

(4) SILVARI is battling to win but is consistent and can contest the finish.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) VANILLA ORCHID has not won for some time but has been running good races and has a winning chance.

(4) ANGIOLETTA was well beaten last time out, but is clearly better than that and can win.

(2) REDBERRY WOOD has not been at her best for some time but is capable of an upset.

(3) SEATTLE SOUND loves this course and distance and must be respected.

(5) OASIS QUEEN is improving.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) IN A PERFECT WORLD knows how to win over this course and distance.

(4) TOLTEC makes his local debut and must be respected.

(5) DESERT CHIEF only tired late last time out and could pop up in the places.

(7) PICK AGAIN is course and distance suited and can fight out the finish again.

(8) BREVIN is improving and can place.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) BRANDINA had a unsuccessful trip to Greyville last time out but has a winning chance returning from a break.

(13) ALASKAN FATE tired late last time and can win.

(2) AFLEET FLYER ran nicely last time out and has run well on this surface, so deserves respect.

(3) UNDISCOVERED GEM is better than her last run would suggest and might place.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE continues to hold his form well and should fight out the finish yet again.

(2) DUTCH PHILIP just needed his local debut and should go a lot closer this time.

(3) EXELERO continues to give of his best and is not out of it.

(4) ALDO is better than his last run would suggest.

(6) DAWNBREAKER returns from a break but is not out of it.

(9) ALWASH is well drawn and could finish in the money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) SIR CALEB lacked a finish last time out and could be better over this distance and has a winning chance.

(1) ALPINE GLACIER makes his local debut and deserves respect.

His stable companions (2) DUBULA and (5) SEVILLE are at the top of their game and also deserve the utmost respect.

(7) DI ME is never far behind and could earn.