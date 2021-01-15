Peter Ho saddles his 600th win

Championship-leading Joao Moreira steering Baby Storm to give trainer Peter Ho (above) his 600th career winner at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Teaming with the prolific Joao Moreira, Peter Ho struck a David and Goliath blow for the smallest stable in Hong Kong by lodging his 600th career winner on Wednesday night, prompting the veteran trainer to laud his former champions Mr Medici and Packing Winner.

Elated after Baby Storm won the Class 5 Wistaria Handicap over 1,650m at Happy Valley, Ho reflected on the peaks and troughs of a career which includes producing elite performers, contesting a Melbourne Cup and also the challenges of competing against much larger yards.

Ho has 28 horses in his care - under half the maximum quota allowed for single-site trainers - while bigger operations, with bases at both Sha Tin and Conghua, can accommodate 70.

Posting his seventh victory of the season, the 60-year-old Ho remains optimistic he can again rise to the prominence Mr Medici and Packing Winner once help deliver.

"Everybody goes through the good times, the bad times," he said. "I have to keep working - I enjoy my work.

"I love horses, every day I enjoy my work. I have no complaints - this is my favourite (job). I can't get a better job."

Ho lauded Mr Medici, Hong Kong's champion stayer in the 2009/10 season.

His charge finished sixth behind Descarado in the 2010 Caulfield Cup and 10th behind Americain in the Melbourne Cup the same year.

"I learnt so much from Mr Medici," said Ho. "Hong Kong racing is the best and I've learnt a lot here. Thank you to the Jockey Club for giving me the chance, the opportunities to learn from everybody, to learn from owners, learn from horses.

"Actually, I started in 1997 with seven horses - seven lame horses. Now, in 2021, I look back and I really appreciate the (fact) the Hong Kong Jockey Club looked after me so well.

"This (Baby Storm's win) is a good memory for me. Joao did a good job and he deserved it."

Meanwhile, trainer Paul O'Sullivan hailed Chad Schofield's initiative after the Australian launched a decisive mid-race move to win the Class 4 Verbena Handicap over 2,200m on Victorious Seeker.

"He's like every jockey here in Hong Kong - they're world-class, they take their opportunities where they see them," said O'Sullivan.

"There was no discussion about those tactics before the race. But if you look at the sectionals, they ran the first 1,000 metres pretty quick and then, naturally enough, they buttoned off and, as they did, he got going.

"He's (Schofield) ridden the horse a few times - he's a pretty one-paced horse - and I think the fact he knew the horse pretty well is why he made that decision.

"You're a hero or zero when you make those decisions. He had enough experience to know that when he did take off, you keep going."

The victory continued Schofield's upward trajectory after Sunday's success on Speed Fay Fay at Sha Tin.

"Nice to get a winner for Paul, I haven't had one for a while," said Schofield.

"They went pretty quick the first bit and, when they slowed down, there was just no point me coming back with them, because I was out the back last and he just mathematically had no chance from where he was.