Peters' duo in striking form

Mr Hanks (above) running the 600m in 39.2sec while Destroyer Eclipse clocking in 38.3sec during yesterday morning’s trackwork.

James Peters, who trained the winner of the last race at the last meeting to bring his tally for the year to 20, could continue the good work at Kranji on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has runners in six of the nine races and two, in particular, look to have definite winning chances.

They are Mr Hanks in Race 7 and Destroyer Eclipse in the last.

And yesterday morning on the training track they gave early-risers at the racecourse a sneak preview of their prowess.

Last-start winner Mr Hanks had Olivier Placais in the saddle when running the 600m in 39.2sec while Destroyer Eclipse, with John Powell on the reins, looked smart when covering the trip in 38.3sec.

Bumped up to Class 3 after that victory on June 10 when he came from a tracking spot 200m out to down Elise in a fighting finish, the Oscar Racing Stable-owned galloper has certainly not lost any of that winning shine.

If anything, he looked even better.

However, that rise in class does set off some alarm bells, given the fact that his last three efforts in that division weren't eye-catching.

Still, being just three years old and having had just nine runs in a career which began with a win on June 11 last year.

Mr Hanks is a horse on the rise and a race-to-race double would surprise.

Destroyer Eclipse is another who will go on to better things.

Sparingly-raced since his debut on Oct 6 last year when second to Filibuster in a sprint for two and three year olds, Destroyer Eclipse's last two outings were sure pointers that another win was coming sooner rather than later.

Yes, Destroyer Eclipse has already greeted the judge. That was three weeks after his debut when he led his rivals on a merry chase - never giving them a look-in when winning by almost a length.

So far he has had just three outings in the 2018 season and his last-start effort would have warmed the hearts of Peters and his connections.

Installed $17 favourite in that 1,200m sprint, Destroyer Eclipse was obliged to raced wide and near the rear of the field for most of the trip - but still managed to run second to the roughie Savage Storm.

That run would have trimmed off the "fat" and, come Sunday, Destroyer Eclipse should be produced in the mounting yard looking like the real deal.

Also on Sunday, have a punt on Dee Dee Dor in Race 3.

The ghostly grey son of Zebedee is in fighting fit condition and, if things go his way, he could give jockey Ryan Curatolo an armchair ride over the 1,800m.

It was slightly more than a week ago that we pointed you in his direction after he turned in a promising trial.

And yesterday morning at trackwork, Dee Dee Dor again drew attention to his winning chances when he did a fine gallop, running the 600m in 37.3sec.

He had Curatolo in the saddle. Prepared for the races by Kranji's "silent achiever" Mohd Yusof, Dee Dee Dor is overdue for a win and victory on Sunday would be thoroughly deserving.