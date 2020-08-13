Peters has Frey all topped up

From James Peter's yard, Frey bowled over the 600m in an easy 41.8sec.

Come Sunday, it is going to be a great day of racing. There's that million-dollar Kranji Mile being run at 5.30pm and that contest is so action-packed that it'll have you glued to your seat in front of your television set.

That's not all.

To close proceedings - in Race 14 - some of the best youngsters stabled at Kranji will do battle in a mouth-watering Novice contest.

It's a sprint race which brings together five last-start winners and another half dozen or so speedsters who have shown enough talent to gatecrash the party.

In yesterday's trackwork report, we pointed you in the direction of Heartening Flyer.

He won a debut and we said he's holding that winning form.

That, there's no denying. However, there's another who looks just as smart, just as good and just as capable.

The name's Frey.

From James Peters' yard, he was on the training track yesterday morning and, while he wasn't out to smash any land speed records, his gallop was top notch.

Ridden by Juan Paul van der Merwe, Frey bowled over the 600m in an easy 41.8sec.

Slow by trackwork standards, it was nonetheless, a brilliant effort.

A fine-looking chestnut, he was a winner on July 11, when racing at Kranji resumed after that seemingly long break brought about by Covid-19.

But enough about that. Sure, the virus does - and should - have us all worried. But, if you were a Novice lining up in Race 14, Frey could be a four-letter word which should spell fear.

When winning on debut, Frey beat some real talents like Qiji Flyer, Mowgli and Super Pins - just to name a few.

Jumping from 10 in that 11-horse contest, he slotted into the slipstream of the leader King Midas and jealously guarded that position until the 250m mark.

Ridden out with the persuader by van der Merwe, he charged to the front to win with that proverbial leg in the air.

If you liked what you saw of this youngster, you'd be happy to know that he's in even better condition for Sunday's assignment.

Trainer Desmond Koh, who saddled a good-priced double last Saturday, has a fighting chance to taste even more success with Sun Formation and Luck Of Master.

The pair went out together for a spot of cantering before picking up the speed to run the 600m in 36.9sec.

A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who booted home Koh's Scooter on Saturday, was astride Sun Formation, while Ruan Maia was the pilot on Luck Of Master.

A winner on March 15, Sun Formation must defy promotion to score a third. But he's a capable sort and could make the mark in Class 4.

As for Luck Of Master, he is an eight-race starter with three victories.

Like his stablemate, Sunday's outing will be his first since racing resumed.

And he does seem to have his work cut out for him in Race 13, where he meets talents like Churchill, Inherit and So Hi Class.

But Luck Of Master is on the improve and the mile will suit him just fine.