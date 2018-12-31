Philae looks ready

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(7) CUDUIARI is in good form and has the best of the draw of the leading contenders.

(1) DON'T LOOK BACK has ability but didn't show after a rest last start. He has dropped in ratings and will be fitter.

(3) ROY'S ROLL'S ROYCE has a wide draw again, but must be respected.

(5) HYAKU suddenly improved on the turf last time out.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(4) SIBERIAN HUSKY drifted out as favourite on local debut and showed he needed the run. He should come on strongly and run a big race.

(3) FIREFOOT impressed last time but this is on the Poly. Still, he has a 4kg-claiming apprentice and is improving.

(6) ROOT BEER is holding form well and should earn again.

(1) WHO SAYS is capable but may just need it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) DANCE OFF was in good form before a rest. He is back to his best distance and, if not in need of the run, should go well.

(8) MARK TAPLEY looks to be improving and will carry just 50kg - a full 10kg less than Dance Off. Could get close.

(6) VIKING RED is back over his best track and trip and should make a race of it.

(5) UNBELIEVABLE CHAD is a lot better than his recent form.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) PHILAE found Generous Lady too good last start. She is back on the Poly and could relish it. She can go one better after finishing second in her last two outings.

(1) CHAMPENOIS has been racing after a rest and doing well. She is having her second run after rest and it could be the right time for her.

(6) SORCERESS is capable but is a bit hard to follow.

(3) CELESTINA has a say.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) SIGISMUND faded out after showing the way last start. He may just prefer sprint trips and, being the top-rated horse here, demands respect.

(7) HIDDEN INFLUENCE made a form return last time out and can only improve.

(4) J J'S CAPTAIN has blinkers fitted and it could make the world of difference. Has a plum draw.

(6) WASHINGTON SQUARE and (8) SENTIDO should be there.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) AMBER FURST came from far back after jumping from a wide draw and won well enough to suggest she can follow up. She is also effective on the Poly.

(8) MISSIBABA is knocking hard at the door and has the better of the draw. She could time it right but is dropping in trip.

(3) I'M FREE is a youngster that shows good toe. Can get away.

(5) EVERLASTING LOVE and (4) PROSECCO have claims.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) DONNAN won a nice race after a slow start last time out. He could be better than rated and, in any case, has drawn well this time.

(2) ROYAL RUSTLER must have come on after needing it last time out.

(5) GREAT DICTATOR needed it last time out and could prove decisive.

(12) BRAVO ZULU and (1) OPEN COURT can win.