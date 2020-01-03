Piccone strikes on first day in HK

Jockey Tony Piccone has been in Hong Kong only three days, but he hit the ground running with a win and two thirds from four rides at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

"It's very important for me, my first day in Hong Kong, to ride a winner. I'm very happy and I hope to continue," said the Frenchman, after taking the afternoon's finale - the Class 3 Flame Tree Handicap over 1,600m - aboard the Danny Shum-trained Charity Go.

The Group 1-winning jockey had said beforehand that he would ride with confidence and he was true to his word from the outset.

"I'd never ridden here, I don't know the jockeys and the horses, but I was confident," he said. "The trainers have been very sympathetic to me, so today it was easy for me. I had good rides and it's easy with a good horse.