Racing

Piccone strikes on first day in HK

Piccone strikes on first day in HK
French jockey Tony Piccone.PHOTO: HKJC
Jan 03, 2020 06:00 am

Jockey Tony Piccone has been in Hong Kong only three days, but he hit the ground running with a win and two thirds from four rides at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

"It's very important for me, my first day in Hong Kong, to ride a winner. I'm very happy and I hope to continue," said the Frenchman, after taking the afternoon's finale - the Class 3 Flame Tree Handicap over 1,600m - aboard the Danny Shum-trained Charity Go.

The Group 1-winning jockey had said beforehand that he would ride with confidence and he was true to his word from the outset.

"I'd never ridden here, I don't know the jockeys and the horses, but I was confident," he said. "The trainers have been very sympathetic to me, so today it was easy for me. I had good rides and it's easy with a good horse.

"Before today, I like (Hong Kong), today I love!" - HKJC

Saturday's top pick
Racing

All set for another Big Hearted display

Related Stories

Moor suspended, Collett fined

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Golden Sixty's stocks rise

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING