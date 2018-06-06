Pickawinner looks a standout in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) JARDIN was always in control on debut and will go close.

(4) EXCLUSIVE QUANTITY will be up there challenging.

(3) VERTICAL DESCENT won here before a long rest. Could be anything.

(7) ROCK SPIRIT showed pace on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(11) PICKAWINNER showed tons of pace in his trial and may take some beating.

(8) J J's CAPTAIN has met decent sorts in both starts. Big hope.

(12) ROMAN DANCER shone in his trial. Must included.

(7) LUNEBURG is the only elder who makes any appeal.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SILVER RAISIN and (2) LINNGER LONGER will fight it out.

(3) GYPSY QUEEN has run her best race at this course, and could earn a cheque.

(12) BOLD BEAUTY must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) ASHFAHAN is in top form and looks too good.

(8)BREAKING BARRIERS is progressive, and will challenge.

(3) TRIPPI'S GIRL will do better on turf, and can shock.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) WYNKELDER is 3/3 over C & D and met subsequent Golden Horse winner last time.

(5) ROCK OF AFRICA should fight it out.

(2) ISINGAMOYA and (3) PERCIVAL have upset potential in a quality-lacking contest.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) LOVELY LUCCA is yet to run unplaced and has to be a major contender.

(1) SHEIK'S STORM clearly has ability, and now has a stronger rider.

(5) ZADORA and (6) DEEP DOWN REBEL both have solid form.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(3) ANTONY HOTSPUR will take a lot of stopping.

(1) MERYL has faced better horses. Chance despite 60kg.

(2) GAT HENSHAW is never far away and will be involved.

(4) PLYMOUTH ROCK is best of the rest.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(8) PALACE MYSTERY has had many chances. This could be his day.

(1) PRESS MY BUTTON has improved and is a threat.

(2) SWEET SHAYNA and (6) CROWN CHARKA can be considered.