Pidgeon Rock should make bold bid in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) PACHANGA has been knocking on the door and holds the other two serious runners (2) PETITE AIME and (3) SING AND DANCE on recent form. The rest of the runners are all looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) DROP KICK was runner-up in his last two starts and could get his just reward. He finished over three lengths in front of (3) ELECTROMAGNETIC, who should be having his peak run here. (4) KING OF THE SKY could get into the money. (6) MISTY LIGHT, (7) NOW AND FOREVER, (9) ROCKY PATH (now gelded) and (11) WAQAAS could make up quartets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(7) PRETTY BORDER should have the measure of both (2) DASHURI and (3) FAVOURITE MODEL on the Fariha formline. However, on their subsequent meeting, all three horses were hampered somehow and Favourite Model came out tops. (6) OH MERCY ME and (8) SHEZAHOTTI are in with winning claims, having finished ahead of Dashuri.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(10) PIDGEON ROCK improved in his second start and should make a bold bid in a moderate line-up. (7) SERGEANT SMILEY was five lengths behind him on debut but will come on with the experience. (9) LAZARUS TREE races as a gelding now and could get his mind on things. (2) AFRICAN MAGIC is improving.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) GOA wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden run and looks to have plenty of scope for improvement. (11) WOTTAHOTTIE is running close-up and is capable over this course and distance. (4) QUATTRO is one of five from the Grant Maroun yard and could come out best. (12) THEWAYWEMAKEM could get into the mix. (1) KING OF THE DELTA comes off a maiden win and could go on.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) MOUNT KEITH is in form and, despite carrying 62kg on his back, could go in again. He beat (12) PIUS OIL by 4.25 lengths but is 4kg worse off and the latter could get into it. (6) STARK was coughing last start when ahead of (7) FIDELIO and could confirm. (2) CHAPEL JIVE gets a penalty after a win last week but, with (11) HIDEAWAY and (13) MASTER BOULDER, could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) BAAHIR is an honest performer and always gives of his best. He should be in the shake-up. (4) HUYSSTEEN drops in distance and it could be the right move. (3) GREAT SHAKA does his best when striding out freely in front which should happen over the extra 200m. (2) SAIL FOR JOY is honest and shouldn't be far off. (1) DONNY G and (6) PLAY THE NIGHT could upset.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) SERENDIPITY won her maiden over the mile and showed a return to form last time out. (7) PICCADILLY SQUARE should be at peak fitness and must be respected. Stable mates (2) ANGELIC APPEAL and (4) SAMMI MOOSA are capable at best. (3) MONARCH AIR could win this.