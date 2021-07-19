Pies all round from treble-winning trainer Logan

One good deed deserves another.

Well, for woman trainer Donna Logan, her time and effort to bake some bacon and egg pies to honour the memory of her fellow Kiwi, legendary trainer Laurie Laxon who died on Thursday, was rewarded with her first treble at Kranji yesterday.

Laxon was well known for his baking skills. The New Zealand Hall of Famer and nine-time Singapore champion would often hand out homemade meat pies to his staff and colleagues at the tracks during his 17 years at Kranji.

"I was told he was a great meat pie baker, and I decided to make some bacon, egg and tomato pies, which is a traditional Kiwi pie, and bring them to the races today. Everybody's been eating them, it's great," said Logan.

After a second with Gamely in the opening race, Logan scored with Good Luck Charm in Race 2. She followed up with Makkem Lad in Race 9 and Qiji Acheeva in Race 10. Her winners paid $20, $12 and $42 respectively.