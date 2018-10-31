Pike and Thompson for Gold Cup

Come Nov 11, there's an added incentive to be at Kranji. Not only will you be able to take in the spectacle of Singapore's top stayers battling it out for the Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

But you will also be able to see two fine Australian hoops in that same race - together, of course, with Kranji's array of riding talent.

The Club has granted visiting jockey's licences to Australian jockeys William Pike and Ben Thompson to ride at the Gold Cup weekend.

Pike has been granted a one-day licence and has been booked to ride Bahana in the 2,000m Gold Cup race, while Thompson will be in action on Nov 9 and Nov 11.

Pike is a 10-time Perth champion jockey and he has been a regular visitor at Kranji in the last two seasons, often flying in for feature race meetings.

The 32-year-old jockey might not have brought home any silverware, finishing second in last year's Emirates Singapore Derby and the Gold Cup with Lim's Samurai and Bahana respectively, but he did visit the winner's circle four times on the undercard.

Pike is leading the Perth metropolitan premiership with 39 winners.

Thompson began riding in 2014. In four years, he has established himself as one of the leading apprentice jockeys in Victoria, having ridden a total of 290 winners.