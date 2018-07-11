Pike back for Singapore Derby Day

Australian jockey William Pike has been granted a one-day visiting jockey's permit by the Singapore Turf Club to ride at the Emirates Singapore Derby meeting on Sunday.

Trainer Lee Freedman has booked Perth's leading jockey on Aotearoa in the $1.15 million Group 1 feature over 1,800m.

The nine-time Perth champion jockey will be in his seventh visit at Kranji, with five of the previous visits made at similar feature race meetings.

Pike last rode in Singapore at the Group 2 Stewards' Cup meeting on June 10.

Runner-up in last year's Singapore Derby and Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup, Pike has yet to land a feature race win at Kranji, but he has all-up won four races on the undercard, namely with Chairman, Mr Crowe, King Of War and Really Capable.

The 32-year-old jockey boasts more than 1,800 winners in 15 years of riding, including five at Group 1 level, namely the Perth Cup and WA Derby twice, and one Railway Stakes, 43 at Group 2 and 3 level.

With the Perth racing season drawing to a close, Pike has all but clinched a 10th title, given his massive lead in the jockeys' standings on 117 winners, 72 clear of Chris Parnham.

Besides Singapore, Pike rode in Hong Kong with success in 2009 and 2012.

He goes to scale at 53kg.