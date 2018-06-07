Pike to partner 'The Count'

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's permit to William Pike for the Stewards' Cup meeting on Sunday.

Trainer Michael Clements has booked the Australian jockey to ride Countofmontecristo in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup event over 1,400m.

Countofmontecristo is rated as one of the favourites in the $100,000 feature event.

The nine-time Perth champion jockey will be on his sixth visit to Kranji, with four of the previous visits coming at similar feature race meetings.

The 32-year-old jockey found one better in both the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby and the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup, but won four races all-up on the undercard, aboard Chairman, Mr Crowe, King Of War and Really Capable.

Once again the runaway leader in the Perth standings on 107 winners, 62 clear of Chris Parnham, Pike boasts more than 1,800 winners gained over 15 seasons, including five at Group 1 level, namely the Perth Cup and WA Derby twice, and one Railway Stakes, 43 at Group 2 and 3 level.

Besides having ridden in Singapore, Pike has also done stints in Hong Kong with success in 2009 and 2012.

Pike goes to scale at 53kg.