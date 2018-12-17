Pimlico needs major repair and upgrading

A new study suggests a US$424 million (S$584 million) demolition and rebuilding of the deteriorating Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, which hosts the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the American Triple Crown.

The course, which opened in 1870 and is the second-oldest race track in the United States, was in major need of repair and upgrading, the study by the Maryland Stadium Authority said.

Its condition presents challenges threatening the "continued existence and the success of the Preakness Stakes," according to a summary of the conclusions.

Along with the demolition of current facilities at Pimlico, the study recommends the realignment of the turf, dirt tracks and infield to accommodate private development, including a supermarket, hotel and shops.