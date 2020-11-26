Pindus shows a return to form

Both have been firing blanks in their recent outings and the only thing that has taken hits has been our pockets.

But Pindus and I Am The Star could soon be shooting down their respective rivals - provided, of course, they somehow manage to bring their trial form to the races.

On a Polytrack, which must have retained some of the dampness from the downpour on Monday evening, both horses won their respective trials rather impressively.

First off the bat was Pindus, who featured in the second of five hit-outs on Tuesday morning.

Jumping from Gate 6 in that seven-horse affair, he seemed happy to hold third spot on settling, thereby allowing Samurai Express to lead the way.

Ridden by apprentice Krisna Thangamani, Pindus was still at the withers of Samurai Express when the field fanned out for that run home.

He had taken the turn really wide and seemed to have lost his way.

But the best was yet to come. At the 200m mark, where the leader got the staggers, Pindus began to fashion a run.

Finding the lead rather easily, he then stepped on the gas to win drawing away by six lengths.

His time for the Poly 1,000m was 59.94sec. Imagine what it might have been had he saved ground at that final turn?

Samurai Express stayed on for second, with Man Of Mystery holding down third spot.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, Pindus earned cheques in his first two races.

Those were for finishing second and third.

His education completed, he came from off the speed in his fourth start on Nov 8 last year to win drawing away.

That was in an Open Maiden contest, which featured some talented youngsters. It earned him a fan club.

Two starts later, he was again in the winner's enclosure and his third victory came in February.

All seemed to be going well for him - until the pandemic struck. Like so many others, his plans were in disarray and his five starts since resumption of racing have not instilled confidence.

That said, the six-length walloping he gave his rivals at the trials was impressive. It would not come as too much of a shock should Pindus run a bold race at his next start.

As for I Am The Star, she has yet to live up to her lofty name.

But, like Pindus, she impressed when winning her trial on Tuesday morning, clocking 60.05sec.

So, she did not break the one-minute mark? So what? She had led from barrier rise and she never really looked like she was going at full throttle.

Indeed, she was never headed and you could say she toyed with her rivals, winning by almost three lengths.

I Am The Star's last three races have been dismal - which is puzzling as she has trialled well.

Maybe, perhaps, she is looking for Class 5. When she does get there, it could pay to accord her some respect.