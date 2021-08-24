Play the Funky Music

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) RUNAWAY PRINCESS shows good early speed but choked up in her second start. The filly gets the nod of trainer Ashley Fortune’s quintet.

(6) INSATIABLE is bred for further but could flash up fresh first-up.

(5) THE HOUND needs to improve on his debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ABALUS has been threatening from Day 1 and deserves her victory.

(10) VENETA comes off a long layoff after a decent debut. If ready, she should be there.

(3) ALULA’S STAR was friendless in the betting on debut but was narrowly beaten. She can only improve. Watch debutante (9) IPHIKO.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) LILLIANA was backed on debut but disappointed. She had blinkers in her second start and showed huge improvement.

(5) CAP ESTEL improved on debut after a rest over a longer trip. She has the blinkers now.

(1) CODE ZERO finished close-up in all three starts. The extra distance should suit.

(3) GILDA GRAY has not been far back and can get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(4) RAPID CHARGE is maturing and is running over a preferred distance. She beat (1) BURMESE TIARA when they recently met but the latter found problems and will do better.

(2) KISSED BY FIRE and (3) THE BOMB DOTCOM can improve from their run last week.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) IDEAL JET was gallant in defeat in his first run after a break. But he has to give in-form runners (3) OPERA GLASS and (4) UN DEUX TROIS 9kg, which could prove a bit too much.

(6) SPLASH OF GREEN was not disgraced in a KZN feature last time and is on the up.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

The unpredictable (3) RABIA THE REBEL beat (5) FASINADA by just over a length with (7) TINDER DRY a neck further back. They are 1.5kg better off.

A further length and a bit behind was (4) SENESCENCE (2kg better off), who was a bit disappointing. Any of them could win.

(1) LADY OF THE FLAME did well in her post-maiden and could improve further.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) FUNKY MUSIC is running well. If covered until late, he will finish off strongly.

(1) SUITED CONNECTOR needed his last run. He also needs to settle to see out the extra distance.

(4) QUNETRA almost got away with a big lead last time. He could keep up the gallop with improvement.

(7) WAQAAS cannot be ruled out for a fifth victory.