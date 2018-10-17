Plum draw makes it easier for Winter's Coming

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AWAYINTHEWOODS was beaten as favourite on local debut. She can make amends as the Polytrack usually suits frontrunners.

(6) GENEREIGHT was a big improver over this trip at Scottsville. If she takes to the synthetic surface she can score.

(10) TORBENITE has secured the worst of draws but her trials entitle her to the utmost respect in this company. More can improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SAVEA had things go wrong in his last start. He didn't run badly and having drawn equally well should be given another chance.

(3) CHECKPOINT CHARLIE runs his best races here and ran a cracker in a fair handicap last time.

(4) MBALI has drawn wide but, on form, should be right there at the finish again.

(11) CAPTAIN COBALT can do it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) SHEIK'S STORM is knocking at the door. This is another competitive event but she should have every chance again.

(3) MITRA MUSIC also needs to find a little more for her next win. She is a younger and getting stronger.

(2) AMBER FURST goes a bit further again and it may suit now.

(7) QUEEN'S PLAIN was a bit unlucky not to win last time. Most can get into the money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) TWO STROKE got going late but was a fair third behind a promising sort. He has run well on the Poly and can finally score a win.

(7) VALLANAUT kept improving this season and could prove successful against males this time. She has drawn better.

(4) BIG SI has been running on and has one of the best draws again.

(6) GLITTEROCK seems capable and could upset the favourites.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) WINTER'S COMING was eye-catching after a rest and could be back to his useful best. He has a plum draw and can win this.

(8) THE SULTANS BAZAAR can complete a hat-trick. He just turned three but has drawn wide.

(1) GUNNER is also going for his three-timer but carries more.

(7) OVATION AWARD has run in features.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) KARATAGE could go all the way if back to her frontrunning ways. This looks the ideal race even if the mile trip stretches her.

(3) COSIMA has not drawn as well as the former but boasts a good finish on her day and is back at the track she last won at.

(6) FLIGHT CLUB showed up last time and could progress further.

(4) ELUSIVE RUN seems capable and trialled well. Watch her.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(10) SHEZA ROCKSTAR was eye catching last time but she will need to show consistency and repeat to win. She has a plum draw again.

(3) ADORABLE ANALIA is doing well enough in open company and will be getting stronger.

The same can be said of (7) CHERRY POP who could be better than rated.