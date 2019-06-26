Point Of Sale looks too sharp in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) LAGACIO made a good debut and could prove hard to beat.

(6) PRINCE OF VENICE showed good pace in his trial.

(7) QUATRO FIVE SIX has also shown up well behind talented sorts.

(2) CAPTAIN DEMONAMI made his debut in a Listed feature and should be respected in this class.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) JET STORM isn't the most reliable, but if in the mood and taking to Poly, looks the one to beat.

(3) DON'S ASSEMBLY can pop up at best.

(8) FAVOUR has made late progress in his trial.

(1) ENGAGE AND BEWARE can threaten if not still needing it.

(4) CINNABON has claims if acting on Poly.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(12) POINT OF SALE almost won over 1,000m on debut despite greenness and will much prefer this trip. Hard to beat in this weak field.

(11) JACK'SBIRD also finished well first time out and looks the primary danger despite a poor draw.

(9) COP THAT hasn't been too far off in both attempts and can improve.

(2) SHOOT THE WAGON can earn at best.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) ISIKHWAMI SAMI has been runner-up in both Poly starts. From a good draw, he looks set to leave the maiden ranks.

(1) MISS JAGGER has the best overall form, but has been off for five months, is drawn very wide, and has never run on Poly.

(3) RUBY SLIPPERS shouldn't be far off them.

(4) HEY JUDE has Anton Marcus up but that hasn't helped before.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) SILVA'S BULLET has plenty ability and has been facing stronger. Chance.

(2) AMERICAN INDIAN is in top form, He cruised in his only previous Poly appearance. He could be the one to beat.

(7) HIGH GREEN is reliable and can pop up with 52kg.

(4) SILVER GOD hasn't been far off in feature company and has to be respected on Poly debut.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) TWEED VALLEY always has a shout. From pole position, he will be right there.

(2) CALL ME WINTER is another game performer.

(4) CAPE BLUEBELL looks ready to win again.

(7) DREAM DANCER comes from an in-form stable and finished well last start. Big danger.

(9) FAIR ANTONIA has the potential to upset.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) STORMBORNE THUNDER has shown up well in both Poly starts and could represent some each-way value in an open contest.

(7) SHEZA ROCKSTAR is holding form and will challenge.

(8) BEQUIA must be respected with a 4kg claimer astride.

(2) WRITTEN comes off a four-month break and tries the Poly but has good Gauteng form.

(9) KILVINGTON and (12) SHADOW HUNTER are others to consider.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) CHERRY POP must be included in this class.

(2) GREEN CAVIAR loves the Poly and looks the one they have to beat.

(4) OLOYE is another who has a shout from a plum draw. Must include in those novelty bets.

(5) BELTHIER, (9) ROSE OF PERU and (11) ROYAL KAITRINA are others to consider.