Pole position suits Gentle Breeze

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 MCMUNIGAL led and won well two starts ago. Since then, he's remained in sound enough form to suggest he can replicate that run again. He's the one to beat.

3 GARLIC YEAH has mixed his form this term but should be more than fit with eight runs under his belt.

1 SPEEDY WALLY steps down to Class 5, which helps. He's a five-time winner at Happy Valley and, with Zac Purton engaged, he's capable of adding a sixth.

12 YOUNG GLORY gets in light and, from the good gate, he can figure.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 COLONEL has hit the ground running since commencing his career in Hong Kong. He gets the services of the in-form Alexis Badel. If he can overcome the awkward gate, he's the one they all have to run down.

2 ALL WONGCHOY has led and won over this C & D. He's drawn to find the front and he could prove difficult to reel in.

1 GUNNAR gets the services of Victor Wong back from his lengthy injury spell. He's a Class 4 winner and the good gate should afford him every opportunity.

5 ARES grabbed fifth on debut. Zac Purton retains the ride and he's worth keeping safe.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 LET'S TAKE IT EASY narrowly missed last time out. Purton hops in the plate which commands respect and, if he can offset the awkward gate, he's going to take beating.

2 DOR DOR is a winner in two of his last starts. He's in career-best form and appears to still have a number of ratings points up his sleeve.

1 HAPPY WARRIOR is consistent as ever and, as a Class 4 winner this term, he deserves respect.

6 TUNG WAH GLORY hasn't been too far away in both of his Hong Kong outings.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

11 OVERSUBSCRIBED narrowly missed last start. Matthew Poon hops back in the plate due to Joao Moreira's suspension. From the inside gate he rates as the leading player, if he doesn't find himself too far away.

6 DR PROACTIVE has again drawn wide. The hope is that they take him back to capitalise from a fast pace. He won't be too far away.

3 VERY SWEET ORANGE is one of those likely to roll forward. He can stick on for prize money if he doesn't go too hard too soon.

5 WINNING WAYS finally pieced it all together at start No. 22. Purton retains the ride and this is a similar calibre contest to last.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 TIME TO CELEBRATE finally draws a good gate and, from there, he's capable of positioning himself close to the speed. This race is suitable and, with the right run, he can finally go on with it.

1 ENCOURAGING led all-the-way in a hot Class 1 field earlier, lowering that course record in the process at Sha Tin. He may give them something to reel in.

5 GOOD STANDING has had issues across his career, ranging from lameness to a number of bleeds. Still, he's racing consistently enough to warrant respect, especially from the good gate.

3 FAST MOST FURIOUS is looking to snap a run of two narrow defeats. His blistering best is up to this and he remains a winning option.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

8 GIANT TURTLE has led and won over this C & D previously. He figures to do the same again with Victor Wong's claim. The step back up in trip to 11 furlongs from the good gate will suit.

7 MORE THAN A HORSE flew home last start to grab fourth. He gets up in trip which looks ideal. If he can handle the city course at his first try, he's going to be in the finish.

1 TASHIDELEK has his limits but this is still a very suitable race. He's narrowly missed in his last three and he could be ready to atone for those performances.

9 MAGNETISM has won two out of his last three attempts. Lyle Hewitson takes over and, from the inside gate, he remains a chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 GENTLE BREEZE has been a Happy Valley star all term, thrice winning from six attempts. He faded to eighth last start but his earlier form warrants respect, especially after drawing pole position.

8 WALDORF recaptured his near-best last start, rattling home for second over this C & D. He's a four-time C & D winner and, with luck, he could test these.

4 AMAZING STAR is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He's gone from Class 4 to Class 1 across three starts and, although he's a super talent, this might just be one step too far.

2 COUNTRY STAR loves the Valley as a five-time course and distance winner. He's returning to his best and this race is well within his grasp.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 FLYING QUEST is a two-time winner already this term. He's since placed in his most recent two and has caught the eye both times. This is a difficult contest but he maps to get the right run for Tony Piccone.

5 DANCES WITH DRAGON makes his debut for Caspar Fownes. With Purton taking over the riding duties and from the inside draw with the visor applied first time, he could be ready to turn his form around.

2 CIRCUIT GLORY snatched third last time out. Expect he rolls forward, and from the soft draw, he should do little work early to find that forward spot.

10 CINQUANTE CINQ is a talent who is a Class 3 winner already in his short eight-start career. This is suitable.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 HIGHLY PROACTIVE dug deep to tally his second win last time out, fighting back on the rail after being headed early. He sits on the cusp of Class 2 and, if he can overcome the wide gate, he's going to prove tough to beat.

6 SHINING ACE is a model of consistency with 12 top three finishes from 17 attempts, including four wins. He's going to be in the finish once again.

4 SUNNY BOY has largely struggled across three starts this term. Still, the blinkers and tongue-tie have been applied to sharpen him up and, if so, he could be thereabouts.

2 CUE THE MUSIC is capable snatching some prize money, especially as a winner already this campaign.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB