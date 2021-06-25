Pomp And Power chasing the hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(2) MUFASA and (4) GREEN TAFFETY impressed on debut and both were ridden by Warren Kennedy. The jockey is now aboard Mufasa. This could be a pointer.

(1) CARTEL BOSS, who won on second-up, looks above average.

Newcomer (7) MAGIC DANCER could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Stablemates (1) DANILO DANILOVITCH and (3) INTREPID boast the strongest form. They should play leading roles.

Debut winners (2) FINAL MOVE and (4) ON THE ROAD AGAIN are open to any amount of improvement. They pose as threats.

(5) ROD THE MOD, who won over track and trip last start, could make his presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

Paul Peter holds a strong hand with (5) FREED FROM DESIRE and (1) BATHING BEAUTY. Freed From Desire has met stronger company but Bathing Beauty won effortlessly on debut and has more scope for improvement.

(3) BON VIVANT and (2) BOLD ACT also won on the second time of asking and could get into the trifecta.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(1) POMP AND POWER has relished going around the turn. Having won over this trip last time, he should complete the hat-trick.

(2) BACK TO YOU and (4) WAITING FOR SUMMER finished behind Pomp And Power last time and face an uphill task reversing that form on these terms.

(3) BARZALONA and (5) NIGHT RULER could improve stepping up in trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) MITCH GOT HIS WISH was not disgraced in his first run as a gelding. With improvement, he should be in the shake-up.

(8) TOP WESSELTON showed improvement in his second start over the extended sprint distance and should be thereabouts.

(7) PLATINUM SKY eased in the betting on debut and will enjoy the extra distance.

(3) GANDALF THE BAY is honest. He has not been far back in all four starts.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(1) MARIA QUEROL, like Race 4's top selection Pomp And Power, is unbeaten racing around the turn. She won over this trip last time but must now concede 2kg to runner-up (4) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL, who could have the edge.

(2) SANTA MARIA had previously got the better of Bye Bye Bombshell but is also 2kg worse off.

Stablemate (3) AMANZIMTOTI confirmed the promise of her debut second when beating older horses last time. She is likely to improve with the step-up in trip.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) ABALUS showed inexperience last time but should know a lot more about it.

(6) BUREAU DES LEGENDE is improving with racing and will make a bold showing.

(1) FORT SNOW has had his chances but could make the frame.

(3) LIL WAHOO, (2) ZULU WAR CRY and newcomer (4) VERTIGO AGAIN could get into the frame.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SING OUT LOUD and (2) SLEEPING SINGLE are well treated by the conditions. They are likely to strip fitter after their last-start comeback runs.

Three-year-old stablemates (3) RAIN IN NEWMARKET and (4) LA QUINTA could prove better than rated. Rain In Newmarket was beaten over this trip in leg 1 of the Winter Series for fillies and could represent the value to go one better in her peak outing. La Quinta is closely matched on that form, so should be involved, too.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) INDLAMU has had seven runs for three wins and four placings. Those stats underlined the horse's consistency.

Stablemate (5) ROCK THE GLOBE is just as honest.

(2) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT is no slouch and cannot be ignored.

(6) DARK TIDE is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

(1) ASTRIX will appreciate the 2.5kg apprentice claim and must be considered.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(1) ICON PRINCESS arrives in good form over further distances against the boys. She is effective over this trip but must concede weight all round.

Last-start winners (2) PHIL'S DANCER and (10) CASINO QUEEN are likely to be competitive again.

Stablemates (4) QUEEN OF QUIET and (8) VERONICA MARS, as well as (9) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY, are consistent sorts.

(3) CAPITANA will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback second over the course and distance. Must be included.

(5) MARMALISA and (6) IRIS also arrive in winning form, so warrant respect.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(6) NARTJIE never raised a gallop last time but, if that run is ignored, should hold (5) GEE FOR GO on his previous form.

(2) KINGSLEY'S HEART needed his first run as a gelding and will come on.

(4) SOUND OF SUMMER is only maturing now but will be tested in this field.

(1) ECSTATIC GREEN has a chance if relaxed in the early stages.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(1) MARINA ran away with the second leg of the Winter Series for fillies over 1,800m. On that evidence, she should prove too good again over this extended trip which should suit.

(3) PINK TOURMALINE has a bit to find on that form but could get closer over this distance.

(2) SWAZI QUEEN gets the trip. As such, she should have a role to play.

(5) FRENCH DECLARATION, (4) MUSICAL GLITCH and (7) KATIE TO are place chances.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(5) TREND MASTER comes from franked form. Despite the little extra distance, he could go score again.

(3) IRISH WONDER GIRL is having her third run after a rest and could give Warren his fifth win aboard her.

(1) TYRUS EXPRESS gives (8) USHUAIA 8kg which could be costly.

RACE 14 ( 2,400M)

(1) HOEDSPRUIT collared long-time leader (3) CRIMSON KING (1kg better off) late to land leg 2 of the Winter Series over 1,800m. Both could improve over the extra 600m, so there should not be much between the pair.

(4) SOMERSET MAUGHAM caught the eye in that race with a strong late run, so may have more to offer over this distance.

(7) ONE WAY TRAFFIC is very progressive and likely to improve further with the step-up in trip.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(8) CHLORIS was not striding out when beaten by 11/2 lengths by (9) LEE EXPRESS. However, she is 1.5kg better off, is having her peak run and could turn it around.

(2) SPICE MARKET is claiming 4kg and the apprentice is looking to do it again.

(4) FREEDOM SEEKER was not disgraced over the longer trip last time and could get into the money.

RACE 16 (1,200M)

(2) GLACIER GOLD stayed on well in a stronger race over 1,000m last time. The step-up in trip and drop in grade will suit. The leading contender.

(4) GILLIAN ANNE and (5) WINDSOR BEAT arrive in winning form and will pose a threat, if reproducing their recent efforts.

(1) GERTRUDE BELL and (3) BOLDLY GO are better than their recent displays suggest. They could make their presence felt if bouncing back to earlier form.