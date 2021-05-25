Poon gets a Falcon Turbo ride

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 XIANG LAN QI is closing in on a first Hong Kong win. He has drawn Gate 1 which suits. The booking of Alexis Badel should see him get every chance.

7 SMILING FACE gets the services of Joao Moreira. He looks ready to perform at his second run in Class 5.

4 DR PROACTIVE has been a frustrating horse all season. Still, he has drawn well and again rates as a leading player.

8 STAR SUPERIOR is not without a hope.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 SMART HUNTER mixes his form but has shown his capabilities on his day. He just has to overcome the awkward gate.

2 GREAT HARVEST is looking to go back-to-back. He has drawn well and gets conditions to suit, especially in Class 5.

9 YEE CHEONG LUCKY is on the steady improve for the new yard. He bears close watching.

10 SHANGHAI POWER is worth including.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 KA YING EXCELLENT should roll forward from the good gate and play catch me if you can under champion jockey Zac Purton. He has trialled well since his last-start failure.

6 SURREALISM has gone close in his past few runs. With the right run in transit, he looks capable of challenging this lot.

4 RIGHT CHOICE is racing well in this grade. He gets the in-form Blake Shinn up, who rode a double on Sunday.

1 C P BRAVE logged an impressive trial victory recently. He commands respect.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 MOONLUCK closed off stoutly for a narrow fifth last start. He is open to further improvement. The retention of Purton augurs well.

11 WON BALL mixes his form but has drawn well this time. He is slowly coming to hand.

1 A LA KING won nicely on debut before struggling in his recent two outings. It would not surprise to see him bounce back.

3 TELECOM ROCKET is nothing short of consistent. He gets his chance again.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 FA FA got off the mark in style last start. He is looking for back-to-back wins. The good thing is that he is remaining in Class 4 following that triumph. This is another winnable contest.

12 MANNA FROM HEAVEN slots in light and steps out off the back of two impressive runs for first and second respectively.

1 PIANO SOLO has taken his time to acclimatise. Still, he appears to have found his feet in Class 4. The inside gate should afford him every opportunity.

4 SUPERB DADDY gets his chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 FALCON TURBO is racing well back in Class 4. He is a three-time winner in Class 3, so he has a significant class edge on his rivals.

2 MR LUMIERES is another who relishes racing in the weaker grade. He owns a powerful finish which could see him issue a strong challenge.

3 TELECOM SMART is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. In form, he is not without a chance from the inside gate.

10 CASA KINGDOM turned his form around to finish a close-up fifth last start. He commands respect with Moreira up.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

11 WILD WEST WING is consistent. At the bottom of the handicap, he gets a handy weight relief from his rivals. The two-time course-and-distance winner shapes as the one to beat.

3 DANCING FIGHTER is becoming a costly conveyance. Still, he can roll forward and make his own luck, especially from the good gate.

5 HARMONY N BLESSED has mixed his form since winning back-to-back races at his first two starts. He is closing in on a solid patch of form which holds him in good stead.

2 LARSON is consistent. He bears close watching.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 SOLAR WAI WAI gets his chance back at his preferred course which should allow him to bring out his best.

4 SAVAQUIN is racing well. He is stepping back in grade after finishing a commendable sixth in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup.

5 ENJOYING is better than his record suggests. It would not surprise to see him bounce back.

8 CONQUEROR is worth including from the good gate.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

12 EXUBERANT is stepping up to Class 3 for the first time off the back of a stylish course-and-distance win. He gets a handy weight relief which should give him every chance.

4 MAJESTIC STAR is also a last-start winner. He won with plenty in hand that day and remains in the same grade.

1 LOVING A BOOM has a powerful finish. He can finish off for some prize money.

6 RED TITAN brings some solid form from Ireland, including a solid fifth to a smart horse at Group 2 level, for his Hong Kong debut.