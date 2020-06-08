Poon revels on wet track with four winners

Matthew Poon was in his element on a rain-soaked Sha Tin track yesterday, with a four-timer capped by a courageous victory aboard Perfect Match in the 10-race finale.

The Danny Shum-trained runner defied a 59kg burden to gallop resolutely through yielding ground to claim the Class 2 Butterfly Handicap over 1,400m by half a length from the fast-closing Mongolian King.

"I didn't expect this. I didn't expect four winners today," said Poon, who also scored on Great Son (Race 1), Mighty Valor (Race 3) and Hello Daddy (Race 9).

He reckoned the rain and the wet track conditions must have suited his horses.

"They were able to perform, so I had all the benefits. I'm very happy and lucky," said Poon.

"Perfect Match was brave but, in the last 200 metres, I wasn't too confident because he carried top weight.

"He had worked hard early because other horses made the pace strong, so I thought he might tire. I was careful not to hit him too early and he showed he was fit and tough enough."