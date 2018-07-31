The Poon Train arrives early

Champion Hong Kong apprentice jockey Matthew Poon steering Enchanted Mister (No. 10) to an all-the-way victory at Kranji on Friday night.

Newly crowned Hong Kong champion apprentice jockey Matthew Poon continued where he left off last year by scoring on just his second ride at Kranji for his current Singapore stint.

The 24-year-old, who earned The Poon Train moniker during his successful apprenticeship days in South Australia, got off the mark on Friday aboard Enchanted Mister after finishing last on his first ride, Abebe.

Last year, Poon came as the Dux of the South Australian Jockeys' Academy under the auspices of the joint agreement between the Singapore Turf Club and Thoroughbred Racing South Australia and became an instant hit with Kranji racegoers with his riding prowess.

He booted home six winners in his two-week stint, including Faaltless in the Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is behind his present three-week sojourn, from July 25 to Aug 13. He will ride in five meetings, one more than last year.

Poon said his longer stay here would enable him more time back in Hong Kong and this would give give him enough time to ride in trackwork and trials before the new Hong Kong season starts on Sept 2.

He is hoping to secure more rides at Kranji but has not set any target for himself. He just hopes to do as well as last year.

For sure, Poon will be in hot demand, given that he has established himself as a good jockey.

Enchanted Mister's trainer, Australian Hall of Famer Lee Freedman, heaped praises on the young and promising rider for his aggressive ride.

Freedman, who took over Enchanted Mister from Ricardo Le Grange recently, was a bit concerned with the wide draw but Poon delivered with a top ride.

"Young Matthew is a very good rider. He's the champion apprentice in Hong Kong and he said he would like to get the right run and he was going o be aggressive, because he has watched his runs. Very, very happy with the ride," said Freedman.

There was a tussle for the lead but Poon rode vigorously to clinch the lead after 150m of the Poly 1,200m race. Dream Comes True and Duty First kept his mount honest by applying pressure on the $37 chance.

Enchanted Mister shook off Dream Comes True once they straightened. Duty First was gone.

The two fancied horses, twice unbeaten Clarton Treasure ($30) and the $11 favourite Lord O'Reilly, made a last-minute lunge but Poon had his winner holding on tothe line by half a length from Clarton Treasure, with a head to Lord O'Reilly.

"Before the race, I thought it was a bit difficult from the wide barrier but, luckily, we jumped well and got not a bad position. He carried a light weight and he finished off well," said Poon.

Enchanted Mister was Freedman's second winner of the night.

He also saddled Foresto to his maiden victory in 14 starts. The double has taken his season's tally to 36 winners, two clear of two-time Singapore champion Mark Walker and Shane Baertschiger.