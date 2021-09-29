Powell calls it quits

First, it was a three-month sabbatical leave. Now Australian jockey John Powell has relinquished his Singapore licence, with effect from July 31, 2021.

The heavyweight veteran rider flew back to Sydney in May to visit his family and also to allow for his shoulder pain to heal. He revealed then that he might not return to Singapore.

The 51-year-old has plied his trade at Kranji since 2005. That year, he won the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby on longshot Hello And Goodbye, who was trainer Bruce Marsh's first winner since the Kiwi trainer moved from New Zealand to Singapore.

Before that, Powell had shorter stints at Bukit Timah in 1996 and 1997, booting home nine winners.

He rode mainly for Don Baertschiger. In latter years, he rode for the trainer's son, Shane.

All up, he has ridden 640 winners in Singapore, including 17 at Group level, notably three Group 1s. He recaptured the Derby with Clint in 2011 and also won the Kranji Mile aboard Waikato in 2009.

His last win at Kranji was on Golden Flame on March 27.